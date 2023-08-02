Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 02, 2023 2:14 PM ETEditas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.13K Followers

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Cristi Barnett - Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Gilmore O’Neill - Chief Executive Officer

Baisong Mei - Chief Medical Officer

Erick Lucera - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Terence Flynn - Morgan Stanley

Samantha Semenkow - Citi

Greg Harrison - Bank of America

Joon Lee - Truist Securities

Gena Wang - Barclays

Dae Gon Ha - Stifel

Yanan Zhu - Wells Fargo

Rick Bienkowski - Cantor Fitzgerald

Rich Law - Credit Suisse

Jack Allen - Baird

Jay Olson - Oppenheimer

Luca Issi - RBC Capital Markets

Liisa Bayko - Evercore ISI

Brian Cheng - J.P. Morgan

Operator

Good morning and welcome to Editas Medicine's Second Quarter Conference Call. There will be a question-and-answer session at the end of this call. Please be advised that this call is being recorded at the company's request.

I would now like to turn the call over to Cristi Barnett, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations at Editas Medicine.

Cristi Barnett

Thank you, Maria. Good morning, everyone and welcome to our second quarter 2023 conference call. Earlier this morning, we issued a press release providing our financial results and recent corporate updates. A replay of today's call will be available in the Investors section of our website approximately 2 hours after its completion. After our prepared remarks, we will open the call for Q&A.

As a reminder, various remarks that we make during this call about the company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the Safe Harbor Provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in the Risk Factors section of our

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.