It’s been just been just under six months since I announced that I was about to take profits in FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR), in an article with the mind numbingly original title “Taking Profits in FONAR”, and since then, the shares have declined about 8.2% against a gain of 10.9% for the S&P 500. This is yet another example of the notion that the market giveth, and the market taketh awayeth. Anyway, I’ve obviously owned these shares in the past, have made decent money on them, so I thought I’d check back in today to see if it makes sense to buy, or continue to avoid the shares. After all, a stock trading at $16.70 is definitionally a safer investment than the same stock when it’s trading at $18.44. I’ll make that determination by looking at the most recent financial results, and by comparing those to the current valuation.

Welcome to the “thesis statement” portion of the article, where I take you through the gist of my thinking as quickly as possible, so you can then choose to go do something more productive with your day, or not. I’ll be taking a small, speculative position in FONAR this morning. The firm’s about to report earnings, and I don’t have high hopes for them, given recent trends. That written, the capital structure is sufficiently strong here to buy the company a great deal of time, so it has time to grow revenue, and manage the cost structure. Additionally, the shares are objectively cheap, and in my experience, buying when the crowd is particularly down on a name is never a bad idea. If results are sub-par, no harm because no one was expecting much anyway. If the results are better than expected, the share price may pop given the variance from sour expectations. I don’t expect much from these shares over the next year, but I’m willing to buy a relatively small amount of this name and give it a few years to work itself out.

Financial Snapshot

The first nine months of the current FY have been rather soft in my estimation. Revenue for the first nine months was up by a mere 0.12% from the same period last year, and net income was down by a massive 20% from the year ago period. I can’t say that there was some one off, non-repeating event that caused this slowdown, I’m afraid. The “costs related to patient fee revenue”, “costs related to product sales”, and SG&A increased by 21.4%, 65%, and 26% respectively. So, revenue basically flatlined, while costs increased, and that’s not great in my estimation.

When we compare the most recent three quarters to the pre-pandemic era, things don’t look much better in my view. Revenue in the first nine months of 2023 was about 12.6% higher than it was in 2019, but net income was lower by about 19%, for very similar reasons cited previously. The cost structure seems materially higher, and this issue has lingered over time.

That written, the capital structure remains quite strong in my estimation. Cash and short term investments currently represent about 102% of total liabilities, so I’m not worried about a credit or solvency crisis anytime soon. So, the company remains profitable, though it’s far less profitable than it was. The strength of the capital structure, though, gives the company a great deal of time to turn things around, and take action against rising costs. Given the above, I’d be happy to buy the stock at the right price.

FONAR Financials (FONAR investor relations)

The Stock

If you read me regularly for some reason, you know that I consider the stock and the business to be two different things. For instance, the business generates revenue by MRI Scanners, while the stock is a slip of virtual paper that gets traded around in the public markets. This stock represents a claim on the future revenues and profitability of the business, but you wouldn’t necessarily know that from the way the thing pops around in price. Put another way, the stock’s price movements are more volatile than most changes in the underlying business. For instance, if someone bought FONAR on July 17, they’re up about 2% on their investment. If they bought virtually identical shares four days later, they’d be down about 4.5% since. Not enough happened at the firm over four days to account for this 6.5% variance in returns.

In my experience, this volatility is the only source of sustainable profits when it comes to buying and selling stocks. Specifically, I’m of the view that the only way to make money trading stocks is to work out the assumptions that are currently embedded in price, and trade against those assumptions when they are unreasonably optimistic or pessimistic. Paying attention to what’s known by most other investors at the present is relatively useless as current news is already “priced in.”

Additionally, I think it’s worth noting that buying cheap stocks tends to lead to higher returns. In the example above, the person who bought when the shares were cheaper had a positive return. Not only are cheap stocks lower risk because they have far less to drop in price, they also offer greater potential reward, because it’s easier for the companies of these stocks to outperform low expectations.

My regulars know that I measure “cheap” in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I like to look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like earnings, sales, and the like. I took profits in FONAR previously when the shares hit a price to free cash flow of ~10 times, and the market was applying a P/S ratio of about 1.3 times to the shares.

Fast forward to the present, and here’s the lay of the land. The shares are either about 3% more expensive or 11% cheaper than they were previously, and the shares are trading at about 72% of book value, per the following:

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

You may recall that I wrote that the only way to make money in stocks in my estimation is to spot discrepancies between expectations and subsequent reality. That means, then, that we need to work out what the assumptions are currently. Again, I want to buy when the crowd's expectations are too dour and sell when the crowd becomes too rosy. Additionally, I want to try to quantify these expectations as much as possible, and to do that, I turn to the works of Stephen Penman and/or Mauboussin and Rappaport. The former wrote a great book called "Accounting for Value" and the latter pair recently updated their classic "Expectations Investing." All of these writers consider the stock price itself to be a great source of information, and the former in particular helps investors with some of the arithmetic necessary to work out what the market is currently "thinking" about the future of a given business. This involves a bit of high school algebra, where the "g" (growth) variable is isolated in a standard finance formula. Applying this approach to FONAR at the moment suggests the market is assuming that earnings will grow at a rate of about 1% for the foreseeable future. That is a pretty pessimistic forecast, in my view.