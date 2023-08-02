pcess609

A Quick Take On Galaxy Payroll Group Limited

Galaxy Payroll Group Limited (GLXG) has filed to raise $12.5 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides outsourced payroll and related services to companies and human resource providers in China.

Given the recent sharply dropping revenue, high valuation expectations, and the many risks the company faces with operations in China, my outlook on the IPO is to Sell.

Galaxy Payroll Overview

Hong Kong, China-based Galaxy Payroll Group Limited was founded to assist customers in calculating employment amounts due, monitoring, preparing, and filing related tax returns.

Management is headed by co-founder, Chairman, and CEO Mr. Wai Hong Lao, who has been with the firm since its inception and previously worked as a manager at TAKA Corporate Services and various companies in the U.S. with a focus on software development.

The company's primary offerings include:

Outsourced payroll functions.

Employment services.

Consultancy services.

Market research.

As of December 31, 2022, Galaxy Payroll has booked a fair market value investment of $15,100 from investors including executive officers of the company and various other shareholder entities.

Galaxy Payroll - Customer Acquisition

The firm markets its services to human resource providers and end-user companies in various regions in Asia.

For its payroll outsourcing services, a majority of its end user company customers were in the retail and trading, IT, financial, industrial, and professional services industries.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have varied as revenues have decreased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2022 31.3% FYE June 30, 2022 17.3% FYE June 30, 2021 32.9% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

The Selling, G&A efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, fell to negative (2.1x) in the most recent reporting period, per the following table.

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2022 -2.1 FYE June 30, 2022 1.4 Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

Galaxy Payroll's Market & Competition

According to a 2022 market research report by Research and Markets, the global payroll outsourcing industry was an estimated $23.3 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach $31.8 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an expanding geographical reach of organizations resulting in a need for expertise which enables management to focus on its core areas of interest.

Also, there is a rise in the bundling of payroll services and process automation together to provide a more compelling offering for some customer segments.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Accenture.

ADP Group Companies.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Infosys Limited.

International Business Machines Corporation.

Intuit.

Paychex.

Wipro.

Workday.

Xerox Corporation.

Zalaris.

Others.

Galaxy Payroll Group Limited Financial Performance

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Declining topline revenue from a small base.

Decreasing gross profit and gross margin.

Reduced operating profit.

Higher cash flow from operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $1,999,164 -39.3% FYE June 30, 2022 $5,978,576 32.2% FYE June 30, 2021 $4,522,386 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $1,155,985 -54.7% FYE June 30, 2022 $4,488,068 48.1% FYE June 30, 2021 $3,030,436 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2022 57.82% -19.5% FYE June 30, 2022 75.07% 12.0% FYE June 30, 2021 67.01% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $537,539 26.9% FYE June 30, 2022 $3,450,436 57.7% FYE June 30, 2021 $1,541,609 34.1% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $434,428 21.7% FYE June 30, 2022 $2,873,141 48.1% FYE June 30, 2021 $1,283,821 28.4% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $1,032,348 FYE June 30, 2022 $1,529,090 FYE June 30, 2021 $935,509 (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

As of December 31, 2022, Galaxy Payroll had $1.5 million in cash and $1.8 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, was $2.5 million.

Galaxy Payroll Group's IPO Details

GLXG intends to sell 2.5 million shares and the selling shareholder will offer 640,000 shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $5.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $12.5 million to the company, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $80.3 million.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 13.51%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a 'low float' stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

As a foreign private issuer, the company can choose to take advantage of reduced, delayed, or exempted financial and senior officer disclosure requirements versus those that domestic U.S. firms are required to follow.

Management says the firm qualifies as an 'emerging growth company' as defined by the 2012 JOBS Act and may elect to take advantage of reduced public company reporting requirements; prospective shareholders would receive less information for the IPO and, in the future, as a publicly-held company within the requirements of the Act.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Proposed Use Of Proceeds (SEC)

The firm does not have an equity compensation incentive plan.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, the management said it is not involved in any 'material claim, litigation, arbitration or administrative proceedings.'

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Prime Number Capital.

Valuation Metrics For Galaxy Payroll Group

Below is a table of the firm's relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $92,500,000 Enterprise Value $80,256,720 Price / Sales 19.76 EV / Revenue 17.14 EV / EBITDA 39.63 Earnings Per Share $0.09 Operating Margin 43.26% Net Margin 36.17% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 13.51% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $5.00 Net Free Cash Flow $2,511,968 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 2.72% Debt / EBITDA Multiple 0.06 CapEx Ratio 1,446.32 Revenue Growth Rate -39.35% (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

Galaxy's most recent Rule of 40 calculation was negative (12%) as of December 31, 2022, so the firm has performed poorly in this regard, per the table below:

Rule of 40 Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % -39% EBITDA % 27% Total -12% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

Commentary About Galaxy Payroll Group

GLXG is seeking U.S. public capital market investment for a variety of corporate working capital needs.

The company's financials have generated decreasing topline revenue from a small base, declining gross profit and gross margin, and reduced operating profit but greater cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, was $2.5 million.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fluctuated substantially as revenue has decreased; its Selling, G&A efficiency multiple fell to negative (2.1x) in the most recent fiscal year.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain future earnings to reinvest back into the business.

The market opportunity for providing outsourced payroll processing services and related services is large but expected to grow at a relatively moderate rate of growth in the coming years.

Like other firms with Chinese operations seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a WFOE structure or Wholly Foreign Owned Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with interests in operating subsidiaries, some of which may be located in the PRC. Additionally, restrictions on the transfer of funds between subsidiaries within China may exist.

The recent Chinese government crackdown on IPO company candidates combined with added reporting and disclosure requirements from the U.S. has put a serious damper on Chinese or related IPOs resulting in generally poor post-IPO performance.

Also, a potentially significant risk to the company's outlook is the uncertain future status of Chinese company stocks in relation to the U.S. HFCA Act, which requires delisting if the firm's auditors do not make their working papers available for audit by the PCAOB.

Prospective investors would be well advised to consider the potential implications of specific laws regarding earnings repatriation and changing or unpredictable Chinese regulatory rulings that may affect such companies and U.S. stock listings.

Additionally, post-IPO communications from the management of smaller Chinese companies that have become public in the U.S. has been spotty and perfunctory, indicating a lack of interest in shareholder communication, only providing the bare minimum required by the SEC and a generally inadequate approach to keeping shareholders up-to-date about management's priorities.

Prime Number Capital is the sole underwriter and the four IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 4.9% since their IPO. This is a middle-tier performance for all significant underwriters during the period.

Business risks to the company's outlook as a public company include the concentration of a large portion of its revenue from five customers.

As for valuation expectations, management is asking IPO investors to pay an Enterprise Value / Revenue multiple of 17.1x on declining revenue.

Given the recent sharply dropping revenue, high valuation expectations, and the many risks the company faces with operations in China, my outlook on the IPO is to Sell.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.