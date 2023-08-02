Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 02, 2023 3:14 PM ETSiemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF), SMMNY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.14K Followers

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCPK:SEMHF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2023 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Marc Koebernick - Head of Investor Relations

Bernhard Montag - Chief Executive Officer

Jochen Schmitz - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Hassan Al-Wakeel - Barclays

Veronika Dubajova - Citi

Graham Doyle - UBS

David Adlington - JPMorgan

Odysseas Manesiotis - Berenberg

Robert Davies - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Siemens Healthineers Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the safe harbor statement on Page 2 of the Siemens Healthineers presentation. This conference call may include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current expectations and certain assumptions and are, therefore, subject to certain risks and uncertainties.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to your host today, Mr. Marc Koebernick, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Marc Koebernick

Thank you, operator. Good morning from Erlangen, dear analysts and investors. Our CEO, Bernhard Montag; and our CFO, Jochen Schmitz, will be taking you through the details of our Q3 results for fiscal year ’23 this morning. The Q3 2023 results were published this morning at 7:00 a.m. And you can find all the relevant documents as well as a recording of this call on the Investor Relations section of the Siemens Healthineers website. After the presentations, there will be a chance to ask questions. Let me just remind you of our two question rule for the Q&A.

And now I’ll pass the word to our CEO, Bernhard Montag. Bernhard, the floor is yours.

Bernhard Montag

Thank you, Marc. Good morning, dear analysts and investors. Thanks for listening in and for your continued interest in Siemens Healthineers. As usual, I will kick

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.