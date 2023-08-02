Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NOW, Inc. (DNOW) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 02, 2023 3:23 PM ETNOW Inc. (DNOW)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.14K Followers

NOW, Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brad Wise - vice President-Digital Strategy and Investor Relations

David Cherechinsky - President and Chief Executive Officer and Director

Mark Johnson - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Adam Farley - Stifel Financial Corp.

Jeff Robertson - Water Tower Research

Douglas Becker - Capital One Financial

Operator

Good morning. My name is Chris, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the NOW, Inc. Second quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. Mr. Brad Wise, vice President of Digital Strategy and Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Brad Wise

Thank you, Chris. Good morning and welcome to NOW, Inc.'s Second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. We appreciate you joining us and thank you for your interest in NOW Inc. With me today is David Cherechinsky, president and Chief Executive Officer and Mark Johnson, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We operate primarily under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brands, and you'll hear us refer to DistributionNOW and DNOW, which is our New York Stock Exchange ticker symbol during our conversation this morning.

Please note that some of the statements we make during this call, including your responses to your questions, may contain forecasts, projections and estimates, including, but not limited to, comments about our outlook for the company's business. These are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws based on limited information as of today, August 2nd, 2023, which is subject to change, they are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.