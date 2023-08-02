Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 02, 2023 3:27 PM ETSteven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.14K Followers

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Danielle McCoy - Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Edward Rosenfeld - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Zine Mazouzi - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Aubrey Tianello - BNP Paribas

Samuel Poser - Williams Trading

Laura Champine - Loop Capital Markets

Jay Sole - UBS

Corey Tarlowe - Jefferies

Kelly Crago - Citigroup Inc

Tom Nikic - Wedbush Securities

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Steve Madden Earnings Conference for 2023. I will now turn the call over to Danielle McCoy.

Danielle McCoy

Thanks, Savannah, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our second quarter 2023 earnings call and webcast. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that our remarks that follow, including answers to your questions, contain statements that we believe to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks that could cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks include, among others, matters that we have described in our press release issued earlier today and filings we make with the SEC. We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, which may not be updated until our next quarterly earnings conference call, if at all.

The financial results discussed on today's call are on an adjusted basis, unless otherwise noted. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and other associated disclosures are contained in our earnings release.

Joining me on the call today is Ed Rosenfeld, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Zine Mazouzi, Chief Financial Officer. With that, I'll turn the call over to Ed. Ed?

Edward Rosenfeld

Well, thanks, Danielle, and good

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.