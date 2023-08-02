Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.14K Followers

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

John Stilmar - Managing Director, Investor Relations

Bryan Donohoe - Chief Executive Officer

Tae-Sik Yoon - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rick Shane - JPMorgan

Sarah Barcomb - BTIG

Doug Harter - Credit Suisse

Steve DeLaney - JMP Securities

Jade Rahmani - KBW

Derek Hewett - Bank of America

Operator

Good afternoon. Welcome to the Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s Second Quarter June 30, 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. John Stilmar, Managing Director of Investor Relations.

John Stilmar

Good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for joining us on today’s conference call. I’m joined today by our CEO, Bryan Donohoe; our CFO, Tae-Sik Yoon and other members of the management team. In addition to our press release and the 10-Q that we filed with the SEC, we’ve posted an earnings presentation under the Investor Resources section of our website at www.arescre.com.

Before we begin, I want to remind everyone that comments made during the course of this conference call and webcast, as well as the accompanying documents contain forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Many of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as anticipates, believes, expects, intend, will, should, may and similar such expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations of market conditions and management’s judgment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The company’s actual results could differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements as

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.