Introduction

I've never covered the Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Seeking Alpha, nor anywhere else. This was mainly based on my belief that it's a bit of a boring company. I wanted even faster growth in the consumer space, which is why I bought The Home Depot (HD), another world-class compounder.

However, COST might be boring, but that's a great thing.

The company is the definition of consistency and safety.

It has an AA-rated balance sheet.

It has very consistent and aggressive dividend growth.

Its stock price has consistently outperformed the market.

It has a defensive business model.

The only problem is that the consumer is not in a great place right now.

I believe this is the only reason why COST hasn't made new highs since early 2022.

The good news is that this comes with opportunities. If consumer sentiment and economic growth do not improve anytime soon, we could see more weakness, which I believe will make for a great buying opportunity.

In this article, we'll discuss all of this and more.

What Makes COST A Compounder

Compounding wealth is what investing is all about.

Historically speaking, Costco is one of the best to do it - even at a mature stage.

Since 1987, the stock has returned 13.4% per year, turning a $10,000 investment into almost a million dollars!

Portfolio Visualizer

Even better than that is that this performance has been very consistent.

Over the past ten years, COST shares have returned 19.2% per year, beating the S&P 500 by almost 700 basis points per year.

Over the past five years, the average annual compounding return was 22.3%.

The company has subdued volatility, which is another reason why the company is such a terrific compounder.

Portfolio Visualizer

Having said that, there are a few characteristics and attributes that make stocks good compounders. As past results are no guarantee of future results, these can help us to determine if COST is still a good investment.

Here are a few attributes that I am focusing on when researching investments:

Strong and Consistent Earnings and Free Cash Flow Growth : A company that consistently grows its earnings over time is likely to see its stock price appreciate as well.

: A company that consistently grows its earnings over time is likely to see its stock price appreciate as well. Competitive Advantage ("MOAT") : A company with a sustainable competitive advantage is better positioned to maintain its market share, profitability, and growth.

: A company with a sustainable competitive advantage is better positioned to maintain its market share, profitability, and growth. Large Addressable Market : Companies operating in large and growing markets have more room for expansion and revenue growth.

: Companies operating in large and growing markets have more room for expansion and revenue growth. Financial Strength and Low Debt : Companies with strong balance sheets are better equipped to weather economic downturns and invest in growth opportunities.

: Companies with strong balance sheets are better equipped to weather economic downturns and invest in growth opportunities. Dividend Growth and Share Buybacks: Companies that consistently increase dividends and buy back shares can provide a steady stream of income and enhance shareholder value over time. The chart below confirms this as well.

Nuveen (Explanation: dividend growers tend to outperform the market with subdued volatility(

Market Leadership: Companies that are leaders in their industry are more likely to capture a significant portion of market growth and maintain a competitive edge.

With this in mind, there's little doubt that COST has a wide moat, a large addressable market, and market leadership.

Founded in 1983, the company operates membership warehouses across multiple countries, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Japan, and more.

Costco Wholesale Corporation

With more than 850 warehouses in operation as of 3Q23, the company follows a business model focused on offering a limited selection of high-quality products at competitive prices, resulting in high sales volumes and efficient inventory turnover.

This approach allows Costco to maintain profitable operations with lower gross margins compared to traditional retailers. The company also operates e-commerce websites in various countries.

Furthermore, there are more benefits that come with investing in this wholesale giant.

Essentially, Costco's warehouses are designed for efficiency, which emphasizes volume purchasing, streamlined distribution, and self-service.

By controlling access through a membership format and efficient inventory management, Costco keeps inventory losses (shrinkage) significantly lower than typical retail operations.

As of 3Q23, 69.1 million households call themselves Costco members, which covers close to 125 million cardholders with a 92.6% renewable rate in North America. These (recurring!) fees alone generate $4.4 billion in revenue.

Costco Wholesale Corporation

With regard to the aforementioned inventory efficiencies, the company's warehouses operate on a seven-day, 70-hour week, with extended hours for gasoline operations to minimize labor costs while optimizing sales.

They also haven't hiked the price of their famous hotdog combo (including refills!) ever.

CNBC

Having said that, there are more benefits that come with selling in bulk using efficient warehouses: cost benefits.

One of the reasons why Costco can outperform its peers with higher gross margins is its focus on fast-selling models, sizes, and colors, resulting in a limited selection of active stock-keeping units per warehouse while maintaining a broader online SKU count.

Using data provided by Seeking Alpha, we see that these measures have resulted in strong historical growth on a consistent basis.

Over the past ten years, revenue has been compounded at 8.4% per year.

EBITDA has grown by 9.9% per year.

Net income has grown by 11.4% per year.

Name YoY 3Y 5Y 10Y Revenue 8.23% 13.54% 11.04% 8.42% EBITDA 2.69% 15.76% 11.48% 9.85% Operation Income (EBIT) 1.67% 18.27% 12.89% 10.43% Net Income 6.27% 17.38% 14.79% 11.44% Normalized Net Income 5.27% 19.74% 14.19% 10.81% Earnings from cont. Ops 4.87% 16.87% 14.47% 11.30% EPS (Diluted) 6.31% 17.33% 14.60% 11.31% Tangible Book Value 18.03% 14.22% 14.18% 8.45% Total Assets 4.54% 8.87% 11.01% 8.32% Levered Free Cash Flow 30.57% 15.25% 140.95% 11.43% Click to enlarge

The company also boasts a healthy balance sheet.

How healthy?

Its credit rating is almost as high as the credit rating of the United States of America, which was just downgraded to AA+ by Fitch.

Google

COST does not have positive gross debt. At the end of 2022, it had $3.6 billion in net cash, meaning more cash than gross debt. This year, that number could end up being $7.1 billion.

It has an A+ credit rating.

While I'm a bit exaggerating when comparing this to the US credit rating, it's extremely healthy and one of the 35 highest-rated corporations in the world.

Having said that, and with regard to requirements to become a good compounder, the company also has a terrific dividend track record.

Although a 0.7% regular dividend yield isn't something to write home about - especially income-focused investors may find this disappointing - it is backed by a sub-30% payout ratio and 12.4% average annual dividend growth.

Furthermore, the company uses special dividends to reward investors. In 2020, the company paid a $10 special dividend, which translates to a 1.8% one-time yield using current prices. Back in 2020, that number was much higher.

Data by YCharts

Also, looking at its dividend scorecard, we see a lot of As. The big fat red F displays its unattractive yield compared to the sector median. This comparison excludes special dividends.

Seeking Alpha

With all of this in mind, the stock has run into some headwinds, as the consumer isn't in a good place.

Recent Events & Valuation

COST is up 21% year-to-date. So, it's hard to make the case that the company is in trouble. I'm not trying to make that case.

What we're seeing is that the air is thin at current prices. The company struggled to move higher in 2022, and it is once again struggling to make it to $600.

Data by YCharts

This is no surprise, as this is what consumer sentiment looks like:

University of Michigan

Not only is the recent surge in sentiment caused by higher incomes, but lower incomes are actually seeing a further deterioration in their eagerness to spend money.

Looking at Costco's numbers, net sales for the third quarter increased 1.9% to $52.6 billion compared to $51.61 billion reported in 3Q22.

Comparable sales in North America were down. Weakness was mainly driven by gas.

Traffic was up in all regions.

Costco Wholesale Corporation

While these numbers are mixed, membership numbers were good.

Total membership fee income for the third quarter was $1.044 billion, a 6.1% increase compared to the prior-year quarter.

Renewal rates remained high at 92.6% in the U.S. and Canada and 90.5% worldwide.

Executive members represented around 45% of paid members and roughly 73% of worldwide sales.

Membership growth also continued, with 69.1 million paid household members and 124.7 million cardholders. Both numbers are up approximately 7% from the previous year.

The company also saw cost tailwinds, as inflation has continued to decline, with the year-over-year inflation estimated at 3% to 4% in the third quarter.

Inventory levels were down 7% year-over-year as of the end of the third quarter after experiencing challenges in the supply chain the previous year.

With that in mind and with regard to the valuation, COST is expected to grow its free cash flow by roughly 8% per year after 2023, with free cash flow rates that support strong dividend growth and potentially special dividends.

Bear in mind that the company is not only generating a 3% free cash flow yield but it is also expected to end this year with roughly $7 billion in net cash.

Leo Nelissen

Using 2024 numbers, the company is trading at 38x expected free cash flow. The longer-term median is close to 31x free cash flow, which is a number the company can achieve in 2025.

Data by YCharts

So, on top of economic headwinds (that the company is managing quite well so far), it is also dealing with a valuation that is everything except deep value.

Interestingly enough, the market agrees with me. The company is trading at $553. The consensus price target is also $553.

Having said that, and with regard to my title, I do believe that COST is in a good spot to maintain high long-term returns that outperform the market with subdued volatility.

However, I would not jump in at these prices. I would wait for a 10% correction. At that point, I would start buying more aggressively.

COST has turned people into millionaires. I believe it can do it again. It doesn't require magic, just a great business that is able to consistently deliver solid returns.

Given everything we have discussed so far, I don't see why that would change in the company's future.

Takeaway

Costco Wholesale Corporation may seem boring to some, but its consistency and safety make its stock a great long-term investment. Historically, the stock has delivered impressive returns, turning some mom-and-pop investors into millionaires.

With a wide moat, a large addressable market, and market leadership, COST remains well-positioned for the future and is in a great spot to compound its financials and stock price on a long-term basis.

Despite the current economic headwinds affecting consumer sentiment, COST continues to show solid financials and attractive membership growth.

However, given its current valuation, it may be prudent to wait for a potential 10% correction before buying.

In the end, Costco has a proven track record of turning investors into millionaires, and with its strong business model and consistent performance, it is poised to do it again.

Patience and a long-term view can reap great rewards with this reliable compounder, and I'm likely to add it to a few accounts that I advise if I get the opportunity.