Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 2, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Richard Hare - CFO

Clarence Smith - Chairman and CEO

Steve Burdette - President

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Lebiedzinski - Sidoti & Company

Michael Legg - The Benchmark Company

Cristina Fernández - Telsey Advisory Group

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Haverty’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Richard Hare, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Richard Hare

Thank you, operator. During this call, we'll make forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those made or implied in such statements, which speak only as the date they are made and which we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include economic and competitive conditions and other uncertainties detailed in the company's reports filed with the SEC.

Our Chairman and CEO, Clarence Smith, will now give you an update on our results and our President, Steve Burdette will provide additional commentary about our business.

Clarence Smith

Good morning. Thank you for joining our second quarter conference call. Consolidated sales decreased 18.5% to $206.3 million, reflecting the consumers' pullback in home-related spending and the impact of higher interest rates on home sales.

Incoming orders or written sales were down 14.7% with written comp store sales down 15.2%. Our earnings per share came in at $0.70 versus $1.27 last year. Recognizing the significant shift of consumer spending and inflationary pressures, I believe that we delivered a solid performance.

The quarter sales were negatively impacted the most in April and began to improve along with the increased temperature. We saw

Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here.
