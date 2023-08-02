We Are

When DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) went public in April 2021, I wondered if the secure advertising play turned out to become a secure investment as well.

The company had seen a hugely successful initial public offering, with investors apparently upbeat on the rapid growth seen by DoubleVerify which facilitates efficient, safe and unbiased digital advertising.

There is clearly a need for these solutions, with the company having grown rapidly here, and moreover has delivered on some operating leverage, making me upbeat, although the valuation is still a bit rich today.

A Recap To IPO Day

DoubleVerifiy has a mission to provide safe and secure digital advertising, aiming to protect advertisers from fraud, by not having to pay for impressions which are not safe of viewable. The company keeps tracks of billions of impression on a daily basis in order to create a safer and more effective ecosystem, offering solutions on each device.

The goal was to disrupt the old mantra of self-reported data, which left advertisers in the dark in terms of viewership and advertising budget efficiency. Serving more than 1,000 customers, the business has seen solid growth since it was founded in 2008.

The company went public at the high end of the preliminary range, with little over 13 million shares sold at $27 per share. With 155 million shares outstanding, the company was awarded a $4.2 billion equity valuation, and operating asset valuation of $4.0 billion.

This valuation was applied to a business which grew 2018 revenues by 43% to $108 million, with revenues up another 75% in 2019 to $183 million, and up another 34% to $244 million in 2020. The margin numbers were volatile with operating profits reported at $2 million, $39 million and $21 million, respectively for those three years.

Based on a $300 million forward sales number, the 13 times sales multiple was high, but the business was profitable, growth was impressive, and the market was working under a different mantra. That conclusion was too conservative as shares rose to $36 on the first day of trading, pushing up the operating asset valuation by another $1.4 billion to $5.4 billion, resulting in a huge valuation multiple by all means.

Struggling And Recovering

Since the public offering about two years ago, we have seen DoubleVerify Holdings shares trade in the $40s in the summer of 2021, but amidst the correction in technology names in 2022, shares fell to the $20s by the summer of 2022. This was followed by a strong recovery to the low forties early in July of this year, with shares now trading at $34 per share following a pullback seen in recent days. This means that shares on a net basis have not moved at all over the past two years.

As it turned out, 2021 revenue grew another 36% to $333 million and grew revenues by a similar percentage in 2022 to $452 million. The company grew 2021 operating earnings by a modest pace to $26 million, with earnings more than doubling to $59 million in 2022. Net earnings were reported at $43 million, with GAAP earnings posted at $0.25 per share, with earnings coming in around $0.30 per share if we add back amortization charges.

For 2023, the company guided for sales to increase by 32% to $550-$564 million, with EBITDA seen at a midpoint of $168 million, up by 18%, indicating that some margin pressure is expected. Following a solid first quarter earnings report, the company hiked the midpoint of the sales guidance to $563 million with EBITDA seen around $175 million.

The company maintained the guidance alongside the release of second quarter earnings, as realistic earnings probably trended around half a dollar already. That said, a current $5.5 billion operating asset valuation remains rich at 10 times sales, and a very high realistic earnings multiple which approaches 70 times here.

In fact, some of the net cash position, which approached the $300 million mark here, will be depleted as the company has reached a $125 million deal to acquire Scibids Technology. That being said, roughly half of the deal tag will be paid for in stock, whilst no revenue or profit contribution has been quantified.

Still Avoiding

I must say that I am positively surprised by two consecutive years of >30% revenue growth and some margin gains now delivered upon as well, as this makes for a more appealing situation with DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. shares trading stagnant over the same period of time. That being said, the overall valuations remain a bit too demanding for me to see appeal, as we are in a different market mantra today.

Give the impressive top line growth, I am upbeat on the business which is doing something very right, seeing strong growth with operating leverage seen here as well. That being said, the overall valuations remain demanding, certainly in a higher interest rate environment, making me cautious here and meaning that I seek no involvement with the shares.