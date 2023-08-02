Victoria Gnatiuk

Why Is My Article Titled Like That?

Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO) is a $231-million market cap financial technology and agri-fintech company that provides services and platforms for financial inclusion to rural farming communities in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. They offer platforms like Nwassa for digital agriculture, TingoPay for fintech services, and Tingo Foods for food processing. They also have a commodity trading platform and investment trading service called Magpie Invest.

Earlier this year, the company's stock experienced major volatility. Tingo Group's market capitalization increased from ~$130 million [January 2023] to over $900 million by the end of May 2023, followed by selling and the short report from Hindenburg Research [published June 6, 2023] which helped bring its capitalization back below $200 million:

Seeking Alpha, TIO stock

To summarize, the report from Hindenburg Research expressed apprehensions about the CEO's allegedly questionable background and suggested that the company's financial records may be misleading. The report says that the company claimed significant revenue and profitability in its food division, despite not having its own food processing facility. The planned facility showcased in their investor materials allegedly turned out to be a stock photo of an oil refinery. Additionally, Tingo's supposed partnerships and expansions in Ghana and other areas are not supported by any verifiable records according to the report.

I encourage everyone to take a closer look at the company's report because I don't want to repeat everything that is said there in my article today. Reviewing the content of their study doesn't look like something difficult. I checked the inventory information and it turned out to be true. Tingo Group indeed acquired Tingo Foods [from TIO's CEO] on February 9, 2023, paying a purchase price of about $204 million based on the cost value of Tingo Foods' claimed inventory, which closely matched the audited financial statements [$201.1 million at year-end 2022], but oddly enough, the Q1 2023 10-Q doesn't mention any inventory at all.

SEC data, TIO

Hindenburg revealed several such things.

Two days after the publication of their research, TIO decided to hire a law firm to evaluate the allegations, Seeking Alpha News reported. Almost a month has passed since then and we still have not heard any updates on this from the company.

I consulted with a friend who is a lawyer about the Tingo Group's response to the Hindenburg Research study. According to my friend, if the Tingo Group's lawyers had found evidence that directly contradicted the facts, the company would have most likely released a statement addressing the errors during this time. So far, that has not happened.

But why is Tingo Group still being actively discussed on Seeking Alpha and other platforms, and the number of people wanting to buy TIO shares is growing, while the price keeps testing its strong support zone?

TIO's valuation, author's notes

TIO stock does not have a Seeking Alpha Quant Valuation Grade, but if we look at just its TTM multiples - P/E, EV/EBITDA, EV/Sales, you name it - we see a severe undervaluation relative to the overall sector and common sense. How can a stock trade at just slightly over two times its net earnings? Questions like these pique the interest of the crowd, who run their stock screeners and put TIO on their watch lists, waiting for confirmation to jump on the bandwagon.

In my view, Tingo Group is not gold, of course, even if its valuation shines. When you consider companies as TIOs, you must adjust your screeners or introduce additional criteria for further analysis. You should always ask questions:

How high is the geopolitical risk?

Can you trust the company's management?

Who is auditing the financials and what is the risk of fraud?

Are there companies in the mature market that may offer a similar risk-reward ratio?

If several of the above questions give you pause for thought at once, you should forget about the valuation, no matter how attractive it seems, and not try to grab luck by the tail. The probability of losing money here is much higher than making money.

The Bottom Line

I can logically explain why TIO causes so much controversy in the speculative community. But I can’t understand why we should seriously consider TIO stock as a long-term investment, because if the financials are potentially fabricated as alleged [I can’t say 100% without being an authorized person], then P/Es, EV/EBITDAs, etc. make absolutely no sense. The silence from TIO's law firm that we are experiencing is another red flag to consider, in my opinion.

I recommend not tempting fate by buying TIO stock, even though it has fallen so much in recent weeks.

Thank you for reading!