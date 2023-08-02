The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) has always impressed me. When I think of wall street, I think of Goldman Sachs. In some ways that could be construed as a compliment, but in other ways it could be considered a dig. I think in Goldman Sachs' case it is both.

For over 150 years Goldman Sachs has been a strong name in both national and international markets. Goldman Sachs created the first PE ratio. For these reasons, Goldman Sachs’ name is intertwined with Wall street and with financial services. To many people Goldman Sachs represents the big leagues of global finance. It attracts top talent from the best schools and competes against the best as well.

Over the past 20 years Goldman Sachs has averaged over 20% returns. In my view they have a solid history of growth and are deserving of their reputation.

Goldman Max Chart (Seeking Alpha)

There is another side to Goldman Sachs reputation though. In 2009, Rolling Stone author Matt Taibbi wrote the infamous article, The Great American Bubble Machine, which depicted Goldman Sachs as a, "great vampire squid" sucking money instead of blood, allegedly engineering "every major market manipulation since the Great Depression." To be fair this was right after the financial collapse and people were very upset but the list of Goldman Sachs’ scandals is impressive in its depth and breadth.

These incidents seem to be rather frequent. Offshore tax havens, stock price manipulations and losing 98% of the Libyan wealth fund are just a few of the scandals from the previous decade. You can find long lists if you search carefully.

These scandals did not stop sometime in the distant past. They seem to be still occurring. Recent headlines from March 2023 like this one, “Former Goldman Sachs Banker Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for 1MDB Scandal Roger Ng pocketed $35 million in a scheme to steal billions from a Malaysian sovereign-wealth fund.” show this.

Part of it is a few bad actors at a very large company, but I think some of this could be attributed to a culture that puts results above accountability. A culture that perhaps plays a little loose and fast with the rules. To think this dynamic has changed would be naive at best.

Now all this being said probably makes you think I am not a fan of Goldman Sachs but you would be wrong. Throughout all of these crises, fines and public debacles, Goldman Sachs has provided greater than 20% returns for its investors. If that isn’t Wall Street, I don’t know Wall Street. I also know there are probably thousands of good people that work at Goldman Sachs and my comments above are not aimed at them. When this amount of money is at stake, it attracts people that focus solely on making money. Some will bend the rules and others won't. Goldman fiercely competes both within the company and with other companies and no one can afford to lose.

This makes Goldman Sachs the quintessential if you can’t beat em join em type of company for me.

Their impressive scale, dedication to winning at all costs and the desire to use all of their resources to their advantage make them formidable partners as an investor. It reminds me of Bill Laimbeer, the former Detroit Piston great. All of his opponents hated him, but his teammates probably enjoyed playing with him. Although you might not want to play against Goldman Sachs, having a vampire squid on your team might not be such a bad thing.

Valuation

Goldman Sachs has consistently been growing its book value.

Seeking Alpha Seeking Alpha

Since 2018, Goldman has grown its assets by $640 billion dollars and only grown its liabilities by $615 billion.

I thinkThe current book value of $105 billion dollars provides a good floor for its market capitalization.

Revenue Per Share and EPS (Seeking Alpha)

Despite these gains in book value and revenue, the earnings per share have mostly stayed the same. I attribute most of this to the chunkiness of Goldman’s returns. 2021 for example was a great year for Goldman and the general trend has been upwards.

I prefer chunky large returns to smooth small returns anyday. Given the past data it is not crazy to assume that Goldman could be due for another great year, but it would be impossible to predict when this year might come. Goldman also occasionally has pretty bad years. They are rare but they happen because Goldman does not fear risks. They only fear losing. Not much else in the ocean of investments will scare a vampire squid.

Earnings Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

According to earnings estimates, earnings in 2024 should be good.

If current PE multiples remain constant for Goldman, I believe fair value should be around $474 dollars. This puts our fair value range between $400 all the way to $583. The difference between the high and the low range is primarily due to sentiment and the PE earnings multiple the market is willing to ascribe to Goldman’s future earnings. A very bad year could see Goldman drop below its current price. We can see different market conditions causing Goldman to trade at anywhere from 11 times earnings to around 16 times earnings.

With the current negative sentiment regarding banks and the economy, its current multiple of 13 is more than fair. If the economy avoids a recession, banks could come roaring back. I believe this to be the more likely scenario.

I also give Goldman a slight premium in this environment. If any company can take advantage of current conditions and the low valuation of its peers, It is Goldman Sachs. They have a long history of creating value and opportunities out of others hardships. I tend to believe they will do so again. I would feel comfortable putting a trade target of $550 on Goldman shares at the current time and being willing to wait two to three years for it to happen.

Dividends

The dividend yield is 3% and the payout ratio seems currently too high at 42% but this ratio should come down with increased earnings.

Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

The dividend history is fairly impressive but in my view you don’t buy Goldman Sachs for the dividend, you buy Goldman for the overall return.

Risks

Investing in Goldman Sachs involves significant risks. The financial services industry, where Goldman Sachs operates, is subject to market and economic fluctuations, making the company's performance susceptible to unforeseen changes. Adhering to an array of complex and ever-evolving regulatory requirements can be a challenging task, potentially leading to financial penalties or legal ramifications. The firm's trading and investment activities also expose it to market volatility and unexpected losses, while the inherent nature of its operations can pose liquidity risks. Legal disputes or allegations of misconduct can also bring substantial financial burdens and damage the company's reputation. Operational failures, client and counterparty risks, systemic vulnerabilities, and geopolitical uncertainties form a daunting tapestry of potential hazards. Investors should diligently assess these risks before venturing into the world of Goldman Sachs, but they should also remember Goldman has been navigating these issues for over one hundred years.

Conclusion

Goldman Sachs has undoubtedly carved its name as a financial powerhouse, rising near the top Wall Street's global finance arena. Its illustrious history of over 150 years, solid growth, and returns averaging over 20% have earned it a place among the financial elite. Yet, Goldman Sachs' reputation is not without its shadows.

Infamous scandals and a culture that some argue prioritizes results over accountability have tarnished its image. Despite this, and perhaps because of this the company has consistently provided remarkable returns to investors. As with any investment, there are risks to consider including but not limited to fluctuating market and economic conditions, regulatory complexities, and potential legal entanglements.

No matter what you think of Golden Sachs, it remains a formidable player in the world of finance, impressively growing its book value and demonstrating the capacity to capitalize on market opportunities. I believe the current valuation appears enticing, with a fair value range of $400 to $583, and the company's ability to navigate current challenges and capitalize on low valuations in its sector gives it a competitive edge. For investors willing to embrace the risks, having a "vampire squid" like Goldman Sachs on their team could prove to be a rewarding proposition. As always, do your own due diligence and feel free to share any thoughts and comments below. Thanks for reading.