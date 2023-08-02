Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 02, 2023 4:53 PM ETVertiv Holdings Co (VRT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.14K Followers

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Lynne Maxeiner – Vice President-Investor Relations

Dave Cote – Executive Chairman

Giordano Albertazzi – Chief Executive Officer

David Fallon – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nigel Coe – Wolfe Research

Andy Kaplowitz – from Citi Group

Amit Daryanani – Evercore

Lance Vitanza – TD Cowen

Jeff Sprague – Vertical Research

Nicole DeBlase – Deutsche Bank

Steve Tusa – JP Morgan

Andrew Obin – Bank of America

Mark Delaney – Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good morning. My name is Lauren, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Vertiv's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. Please note that this call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the program over to your host for today's conference call, Lynne Maxeiner, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Lynne Maxeiner

Great. Thank you, Lauren. Good morning, and welcome to Vertiv's second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Vertiv's Executive Chairman, Dave Cote; Chief Executive Officer; Giordano Albertazzi; and Chief Financial Officer, David Fallon.

Before we begin, I would like to point out that during the course of this call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding future events, including the future financial and operating performance of Vertiv. These forward-looking statements are subject to material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. We refer you to the cautionary language included in today's earnings release and you can learn more about these risks in our annual and quarterly reports and other filings made with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statements that we make today are

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.