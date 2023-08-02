Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Intel Q2 And X86S: Key Steps In The Right Direction

Aug. 02, 2023 5:59 PM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)NVDA1 Comment
Envision Research profile picture
Envision Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Intel Corporation’s Q2 earning report and its recently announced transition toward a 64-bit-only X86S architecture are more than bullish catalysts.
  • They are also a key milestone of its turnaround plan in my view.
  • With these catalysts, I expect future Intel chips to be faster, more power efficient, and thus more competitive in the chip market.
  • I also see its AI potential being underestimated by the market.
  • I do much more than just articles at Envision Early Retirement: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Gamers Take Part In the Epic.Lan 38 Esports Tournament

Leon Neal

Thesis

Readers following me know that I am a long-term bull on Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), betting on the execution of its turnaround plan. And I view its recent Q2 earning report (“ER”) as a solid

As you can tell, our core style is to provide actionable and unambiguous ideas from our independent research. If your share this investment style, check out Envision Early Retirement. It provides at least 1x in-depth articles per week on such ideas.

We have helped our members not only to beat S&P 500 but also avoid heavy drawdowns despite the extreme volatilities in BOTH the equity AND bond market.

Join for a 100% Risk-Free trial and see if our proven method can help you too.

This article was written by

Envision Research profile picture
Envision Research
12.26K Followers
Proven solutions for both high income & high growth with isolated risks

** Disclosure: I am associated with Sensor Unlimited.

** Master of Science, 2004, Stanford University, Stanford, CA 

Department of Management Science and Engineering, with concentration in quantitative investment 

** PhD,  2006, Stanford University, Stanford, CA 

Department of Mechanical Engineering, with concentration in  advanced and renewable energy solutions

** 15 years of investment management experiences 

Since 2006, have been actively analyzing stocks and the overall market, managing various portfolios and accounts and providing investment counseling to many relatives and friends.

** Diverse background and holistic approach 

Combined with Sensor Unlimited, we provide more than 3 decades of hands-on experience in high-tech R&D and consulting, housing market, credit market, and actual portfolio management. We monitor several asset classes for tactical opportunities. Examples include less-covered stocks ideas (such as our past holdings like CRUS and FL), the credit and REIT market, short-term and long-term bond trade opportunities, and gold-silver trade opportunities. 

I also take a holistic view and watch out on aspects (both dangers and opportunities) often neglected – such as tax considerations (always a large chunk of return), fitness with the rest of holdings (no holding is good or bad until it is examined under the context of what we already hold), and allocation across asset classes.

Above all, like many SA readers and writers, I am a curious investor – I look forward to constantly learn, re-learn, and de-learn with this wonderful community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

danielaqwe profile picture
danielaqwe
Premium
Comments (5.46K)
Backwards compatibility is not a problem.
I am running some 30 year old Electronics CAD software on Win10 using DOS-BOX. All modern processors run old software in emulation still many times faster than than the old processors ever could.
Besides, 30 year old software was written efficiently. The programmers tried hard to make it run as fast as possible (Algorithms matter more than clock speed) and also to make it run in a small amount of memory (memory and HD was expensive).
Users should realize, that they "do not miss out" when they do not have the latest and greatest, unless of course they just spend a fortune on the latest and greatest software, which does not run on old hardware.
SW manufacturers try hard to make you upgrade all the time, adding features so that documents created with it cannot be viewed or edited by older SW or older machines.
I am sitting here on the sidelines and laughing all the way to the bank. I have not spend a dime on SW or HW in over 10 years.
Just when you think I am too old fashion or a Luddite.
Not so, I am an retired electronics engineer and spend all day doing all the fancy projects I always wanted to build but never had the time... and there is nothing old fashion about my work... just the tools are... and that does not matter.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.