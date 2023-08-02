Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ASOS: Improving Outlook, Initiate At Buy

Aug. 02, 2023 6:07 PM ETASOS Plc (ASOMF), ASOMY
Summary

  • ASOS has faced challenges in the past year, but there are signs of a turnaround with improved cash generation and execution on track.
  • The company has returned to profitability, with EBIT of £20 million and improved profit per order in Q3 2023.
  • ASOS has successfully refinanced its debt and has no significant debt obligations until 2026, providing financial stability and strengthening its liquidity position.
  • At 0.4x forward EV/ Sales, ASOS appears cheap compared to its peers and provides a significant margin of safety. Initiate at Buy.

ASOS | Nordstrom Store Opening At The Grove

Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images Entertainment

Investment Thesis

ASOS Plc (OTCPK:ASOMY) has had a tumultuous ride in the last few years just like other pandemic darlings (Boohoo (OTCPK:BHOOY) of the UK and Zalando (OTCPK:ZLNDY) of Germany) as

This article was written by

Bhagyesh Shah, CFA profile picture
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA
192 Followers
Investment analyst having worked at a Global Wall street Bank. Covers consumer, healthcare and retail stocks. Also completed my masters in Finance and a CFA Charterholder

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

