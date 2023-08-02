Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 02, 2023 5:10 PM ETTrinity Capital Inc. (TRIN), TRINL
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.14K Followers

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ben Malcolmson – Director of Investor Relations

Steve Brown – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Kyle Brown – President and Chief Investment Officer

David Lund – Chief Financial Officer

Michael Testa – Chief Accounting Officer

Jerry Harder – Chief Operating Officer

Ron Kundich – Chief Credit Officer

Conference Call Participants

Finian O’Shea – Wells Fargo Securities

Bryce Rowe – B. Riley

Christopher Nolan – Ladenburg Thalmann

Casey Alexander – Compass Point

Ryan Lynch – KBW

Kyle Joseph – Jefferies

Vilas Abraham – UBS

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Chelsea, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Trinity Capital’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Our hosts for today's call are Steve Brown, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Kyle Brown, President and Chief Investment Officer; David Lund, Chief Financial Officer; Michael Testa, Chief Accounting Officer; and Ben Malcolmson, Director of Investor Relations; Jerry Harder, Chief Operating Officer; Ron Kundich, Chief Credit Officer; and Sarah Stanton, Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel are also present.

Today's call is being recorded and will be made available for replay at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The replay dial-in number is 800-839-5490, and no conference id is required for access. At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode, and the floor will be open for your questions following the presentation. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Ben Malcolmson. Please go ahead.

Ben Malcolmson

Thank you, Chelsea, and welcome, everyone, to Trinity Capital's earnings conference call for the second quarter of 2023. Trinity's second quarter financial results were released earlier this morning and can be accessed from Trinity's Investor Relations website at

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.