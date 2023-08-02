Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

HNW: Appealing Multi-Asset Fixed Income CEF, 10% Yield

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.7K Followers

Summary

  • Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund is a fixed income CEF with a multi-asset approach, including high yield bonds, leveraged loans, ILS securities, EM bonds, and ABS securities.
  • The fund has a low standard deviation and is currently trading at a large discount to NAV, which is expected to normalize when the Fed lowers rates.
  • The fund has a dividend yield in excess of 10%, which is fully supported.
  • The vehicle has moved to a more conservative stance in the past year by lowering its leverage ratio, but still contains a portfolio which is highly credit risky when judged by its rating profile.

Percent mark with the arrow"s shadow, 3d rendering.

hallojulie/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HNW) is a fixed income CEF. The fund has a multi-asset approach, containing high yield bonds, leveraged loans, ILS securities, EM bonds and ABS securities. The CEF is on the smaller side at

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.7K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in HNW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.