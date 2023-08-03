Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Apple: All Eyes On iPhone And Services In Fiscal Q3 Earnings

Aug. 03, 2023 9:00 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)1 Comment
Vera Glebova profile picture
Vera Glebova
1.08K Followers

Summary

  • Apple Inc. is expected to announce its financial results for the third fiscal quarter post-market on August 3.
  • I expect stronger-than-expected iPhone sales and strong earnings report overall.
  • Services and iPhone sales would decide it all, in my opinion, as their share is expected to grow to 75% of total sales.
  • I am still not buying Apple stock due to valuations and other risks.

два яблока с лицами один печальный и укусил второй в ужасе

Ivan Sokol/iStock via Getty Images

Main thesis

This Thursday, August 3, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is going to present its results for the past 3rd fiscal quarter (April-June) post-market. The company will publish a report and hold a conference call after the

This article was written by

Vera Glebova profile picture
Vera Glebova
1.08K Followers
I am an independent research writer analyzing macroeconomic field and individual stories while focusing on providing ideas with high returns in the long- and medium- term. My approach involves monitoring various economic indicators in order to recognize the market background now and in a specific period of time, as well as modelling various situations that I believe will help readers to better understand my investment thesis.For any questions and suggestions please reffer to my email: dz7geoo@gmail.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

SEC Investigator2 profile picture
SEC Investigator2
Today, 9:22 AM
Comments (2.91K)
Hope everyone is prepared for the huge drop today, especially after quarterly release after close. It will not be pleasant. Apple is already down $5 over the past few days.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.