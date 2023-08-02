Paul Morigi

After the close, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) reported disappointing Q2 2023 results. As long predicted, analysts weren't accurately predicting the return to lower earnings based on historical energy prices. My investment thesis remains Bearish on OXY stock, still trading over $60 due to the Warren Buffett put.

Source: Finviz

Collapsing Earnings

As energy prices fell over the last year, our predictions have long centered on what sector companies produced back prior to the Russian invasion. OXY went from a company happy to produce $2 to $3 in annual EPS to one where analysts have aggressively pushed annual profits topping the $4 range.

For Q2 2023, OXY reported the following large EPS miss:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The energy giant has now reported four consecutive quarters where the company missed EPS targets by a rather wide margin. OXY has now gone from a $3.16 EPS in Q2 2022 to only $0.68 in the June quarter, with an annualized EPS rate of just $2.72.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In the last four quarters, OXY has missed analyst estimates by at least $0.03 per share, with an average miss of $0.13. Investors should carefully utilize the current estimates that appear far too aggressive.

Energy prices have dipped this year with WTI below $80/bbl and natural gas now trading around $2.50/mcf. If anything, the risk is for lower oil prices, yet OXY made the falling statement on the earnings report about boosting production in the 2H:

Our team's technical achievements have positioned us for a strong second half of 2023, giving us confidence to raise full year oil and gas production guidance.

OXY generated $1 billion free cash flow during Q2, but the company is very sensitive to oil prices. WTI around $80/bbl is usually a relatively high price for oil and the company has an ~$225 million cash flow sensitivity per $1/bbl of oil to what could easily be lower prices.

Source: Occidental Petroleum Q2'23 presentation

The energy company saw average Q2 WTI prices of $73.83/bbl with nature gas realized prices at only $1.36/mcf. OXY could see some upside with current prices higher, but the risk is for oil prices to head lower at some point normal of energy price cycles.

Buffett Put

Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, BRK.A) have aggressively bought OXY shares for years now. The investment firm bought 2.1 million shares towards the end of June to build a massive position at 224 million shares, or 25.1% of the outstanding shares.

Source: Finviz

In our view, OXY stock has been propped up on the expectation for Berkshire to continue purchasing shares. The falling earnings would support lower stock prices, yet Buffett has continued to buy shares when lower prices should've occurred with the constant EPS cuts.

Devon Energy (DVN) only reported a minor penny miss on Q2 earnings, and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) actually beat analyst estimates by a whopping $0.25. All of these stocks have various amounts of oil and natural gas production along with a chemical business at OXY making comparisons somewhat difficult, but the common theme is that other energy stocks are reporting better quarters and trading at lower forward P/E multiples.

Data by YCharts

The numbers support that OXY is being propped up by the expectation for Buffett to continue buying shares. The stock might avoid some of the downside risk for this reason, but the upside potential appears very limited.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Occidental Petroleum Corporation reported another weak quarter. The energy giant continues to trade at elevated levels due to the Buffett put.

The stock trades at over 20x normalized EPS estimates of around $3 per share confirmed by the Q2'23 actual numbers. Investors should avoid OXY at the current prices above $60 with the upside limited while other energy stocks offer far better values.