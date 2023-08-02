Occidental Petroleum: Q2 Results Prove Buffett Overpaid
Summary
- Occidental Petroleum reported weak Q2'23 numbers with a big EPS miss.
- OXY stock has been propped up by Warren Buffett aggressively buying shares over the last year at elevated prices.
- Occidental Petroleum trades at over 20x normalized EPS targets and should be avoided.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Out Fox The Street. Learn More »
After the close, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) reported disappointing Q2 2023 results. As long predicted, analysts weren't accurately predicting the return to lower earnings based on historical energy prices. My investment thesis remains Bearish on OXY stock, still trading over $60 due to the Warren Buffett put.
Collapsing Earnings
As energy prices fell over the last year, our predictions have long centered on what sector companies produced back prior to the Russian invasion. OXY went from a company happy to produce $2 to $3 in annual EPS to one where analysts have aggressively pushed annual profits topping the $4 range.
For Q2 2023, OXY reported the following large EPS miss:
The energy giant has now reported four consecutive quarters where the company missed EPS targets by a rather wide margin. OXY has now gone from a $3.16 EPS in Q2 2022 to only $0.68 in the June quarter, with an annualized EPS rate of just $2.72.
In the last four quarters, OXY has missed analyst estimates by at least $0.03 per share, with an average miss of $0.13. Investors should carefully utilize the current estimates that appear far too aggressive.
Energy prices have dipped this year with WTI below $80/bbl and natural gas now trading around $2.50/mcf. If anything, the risk is for lower oil prices, yet OXY made the falling statement on the earnings report about boosting production in the 2H:
Our team's technical achievements have positioned us for a strong second half of 2023, giving us confidence to raise full year oil and gas production guidance.
OXY generated $1 billion free cash flow during Q2, but the company is very sensitive to oil prices. WTI around $80/bbl is usually a relatively high price for oil and the company has an ~$225 million cash flow sensitivity per $1/bbl of oil to what could easily be lower prices.
The energy company saw average Q2 WTI prices of $73.83/bbl with nature gas realized prices at only $1.36/mcf. OXY could see some upside with current prices higher, but the risk is for oil prices to head lower at some point normal of energy price cycles.
Buffett Put
Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, BRK.A) have aggressively bought OXY shares for years now. The investment firm bought 2.1 million shares towards the end of June to build a massive position at 224 million shares, or 25.1% of the outstanding shares.
In our view, OXY stock has been propped up on the expectation for Berkshire to continue purchasing shares. The falling earnings would support lower stock prices, yet Buffett has continued to buy shares when lower prices should've occurred with the constant EPS cuts.
Devon Energy (DVN) only reported a minor penny miss on Q2 earnings, and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) actually beat analyst estimates by a whopping $0.25. All of these stocks have various amounts of oil and natural gas production along with a chemical business at OXY making comparisons somewhat difficult, but the common theme is that other energy stocks are reporting better quarters and trading at lower forward P/E multiples.
The numbers support that OXY is being propped up by the expectation for Buffett to continue buying shares. The stock might avoid some of the downside risk for this reason, but the upside potential appears very limited.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that Occidental Petroleum Corporation reported another weak quarter. The energy giant continues to trade at elevated levels due to the Buffett put.
The stock trades at over 20x normalized EPS estimates of around $3 per share confirmed by the Q2'23 actual numbers. Investors should avoid OXY at the current prices above $60 with the upside limited while other energy stocks offer far better values.
If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market, consider joining Out Fox The Street.
The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial.
This article was written by
Stone Fox Capital launched the Out Fox The Street MarketPlace service in August 2020.
Invest with Stone Fox Capital's model Net Payout Yields portfolio on Interactive Advisors as he makes real time trades. The site allows followers to duplicate the model portfolio in their own brokerage accounts. You can find the portfolio and more details here:
Net Payout Yields model
Follow Mark on twitter: @stonefoxcapital
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (4)