Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) H1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.14K Followers

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) H1 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2023 5:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Damian Gammell – Chief Executive Officer

Nik Jhangiani – Chief Financial Officer

Sarah Willett – Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy

Conference Call Participants

Ed Mundy – Jefferies

Lauren Lieberman – Barclays

Charlie Higgs – Redburn

Bonnie Herzog – Goldman Sachs

Eric Serotta – Morgan Stanley

Mitch Collett – Deutsche Bank

Bryan Spillane – Bank of America

Sanjeet Aujla – Credit Suisse

Nik Oliver – UBS

Robert Ottenstein – Evercore ISI

Richard Withagen – Kepler

Carlos Laboy – HSBC

Sarah Willett

Thank you all for joining us today. I'm here in Manila with Damian Gammell, our CEO; Nik Jhangiani, our CFO. Before we begin with our opening remarks, a reminder of our cautionary statements. The call will contain forward-looking management comments and other statements reflecting our outlook. These comments should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary language contained today, as well as the detailed cautionary statements found in reports filed with the U.K., U.S., Dutch, and Spanish authorities. A copy of this information is available on our website at www.cocacolaep.com. Prepared remarks will be made by Damian and Nik and accompanied by slide deck. We will then turn the call over to your questions. Unless otherwise stated, metrics presented today will be on a comparable and FX neutral basis throughout. Following the call, a full transcript will be made available as soon as possible on our website.

I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Damian.

Damian Gammell

Thank you, Sarah, and good morning, good afternoon, and good evening, everybody, from Manila, and thank you for joining us today. Before we get into the detail of today's announcements, I just wanted to take a moment to stand back and reflect. We continue to execute our clear strategy. We

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.