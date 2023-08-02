Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 02, 2023 7:58 PM ETSimon Property Group, Inc. (SPG), SPG.PJ
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.15K Followers

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Tom Ward - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

David Simon - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Brian McDade - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Adam Reuille - Chief Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Sakwa - Evercore ISI

Caitlin Burrows - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Alexander Goldfarb - Piper Sandler & Co.

Vince Tibone - Green Street Advisors

Ronald Kamdem - Morgan Stanley & Co.

Floris Van Dijkum - Compass Point Research & Trading

Jeffrey Spector - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Michael Mueller - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Michael Goldsmith - UBS

Juan Sanabria - BMO Capital Markets

Greg McGinniss - Scotiabank

Haendel St. Juste - Mizuho Securities

Linda Tsai - Jefferies & Co.

Craig Mailman - Citigroup Inc.

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Simon Property Group's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce to your host, Mr. Tom Ward, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. Mr. Ward, you may begin.

Tom Ward

Thank you, Camilla, and thank you for joining us today. Presenting on today's call is David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. Also on the call are Brian McDade, Chief Financial Officer; and Adam Reuille, Chief Accounting Officer.

A quick reminder that statements made during this call may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and actual results may differ materially due to variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors. We refer you to today's

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.