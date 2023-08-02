Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 02, 2023 8:04 PM ETFastly, Inc. (FSLY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.15K Followers

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Vernon Essi - IR

Todd Nightingale - CEO

Ron Kisling - CFO

Conference Call Participants

James Fish - Piper Sandler

Frank Louthan - Raymond James

Sanjit Singh - Morgan Stanley

Jonathan Ho - William Blair

Rich Poland - RBC

Operator

Hello. Good afternoon. My name is Jeremy, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Fastly Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I’d now like to turn the conference over to Vernon Essi, Investor Relations at Fastly. Please go ahead.

Vernon Essi

Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to our second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. We have Fastly’s CEO, Todd Nightingale; and CFO, Ron Kisling, with us today. The webcast of this call can be accessed through our website, fastly.com and will be archived for one year. Also, a replay will be available by dialing 800-770-2030 and referencing conference ID number 754-3239, shortly after the conclusion of today’s call.

A copy of today’s earnings press release, related financial tables and investor supplement, all of which are furnished in our 8-K filing today, can be found in the Investor Relations portion of Fastly’s website.

During this call, we will make forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected performance of our business, future financial results, product sales, strategy, long-term growth and overall future prospects. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied during the call. For further information regarding risk factors for our business, please refer to our most recent Form 10-K and

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.