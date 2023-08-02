Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 02, 2023 8:04 PM ETEthan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.15K Followers

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt McNulty - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Farooq Kathwari - Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brad Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Cristina Fernández - Telsey Advisory Group

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Ethan Allen Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Analyst Conference Call. A question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Matt McNulty, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Thank you. You may begin.

Matt McNulty

Thank you, Darryl. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today to discuss Ethan Allen's fiscal 2023 and fourth quarter results. With me today is Farooq Kathwari, our Chairman, President, and CEO. Mr. Kathwari will open and close our prepared remarks, while I will speak to our financial performance midway through. After our prepared remarks, we will then open the call for your questions.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind the audience that this call is being recorded and webcast live under the News and Events tab on the Investor Relations page of our ethanallen.com website. There you will find a copy of our press release, which contains reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures referred to in this release and on this call. A replay of today's call will also be made available via phone and on our website.

Our comments today may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to our SEC filings for a complete review of those risks. The company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking matters discussed during this call.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.