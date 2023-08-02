Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.15K Followers

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Tyler Scott - Vice President Head of Investor Relations

Ravi Kumar - Chief Executive Officer

Jan Siegmund - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ashwin Shirvaikar - Citi

Lisa Ellis - MoffettNathanson

Bryan Bergin - TD Cowen

James Friedman - SIG

Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Cognizant Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Tyler Scott, the Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Tyler Scott

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. By now you should have received a copy of the earnings release and the investor supplement for the company's second quarter 2023 results. If you have not, copies are available on our website, cognizant.com. The speakers we have on today's call are Ravi Kumar, Chief Executive Officer; and Jan Siegmund, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that some of the comments made on today's call and some of the responses to your questions may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties as described in the company's earnings release and other filings with the SEC.

Additionally, during our call today, we will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe provide useful information for our investors. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures where appropriate to the corresponding GAAP measures can be found in the company's earnings release and other filings with the SEC.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Ravi. Please go ahead.

Ravi Kumar

Thank you, Tyler. Good afternoon, everyone. I would like to discuss four topics with you today. Our second quarter results, the demand environment

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.