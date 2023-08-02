Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Unity Software Inc. (U) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 02, 2023 8:08 PM ETUnity Software Inc. (U)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.15K Followers

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Richard Davis - Investor Relations

John Riccitiello - Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman

Luis Visoso - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Clark Lampen - BTIG

Brian Fitzgerald - Wells Fargo Securities

Dylan Becker - William Blair

Brent Bracelin - Piper Sandler

Gili Naftalovich - Goldman Sachs

Matt Cost - Morgan Stanely

Richard Davis

Welcome to the Unity's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

After the close of the market today, we issued our Shareholders Letter. That material is now available on our investor website at investors.unity.com.

Today, I'm joined by John Riccitiello, our CEO, President and Chairman; and by Luis Visoso, our CFO.

Before we begin, I want to note that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements, including statements about goals, business outlook, industry trends, market opportunities, expectations for future financial performance, and similar items, all of which are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. You can find more information about these risks and uncertainties in the risk factors section of our filings at sec.gov. Actual results may differ and we take no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

As in prior quarters, we will be providing both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. And unless otherwise noted, we will be speaking to the non-GAAP financial measures when describing our results. The Shareholder Letter and our filings on sec.gov include full GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

Okay. Thank you very much. So, as we did last time, let's start off with two brief questions before we open up to regular Q&A.

So, for John, you've seen a lot of trends and cycles over your career. What are you kind of most excited about when you think about where Unity is today and where we're headed?

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.