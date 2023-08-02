Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 02, 2023 9:00 PM ETBandwidth Inc. (BAND)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.16K Followers

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Sarah Walas - Vice President of Investor Relations

David Morken - Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman

Daryl Raiford - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ryan MacWilliams - Barclays

Meta Marshall - Morgan Stanley

Will Power - Baird

Matt Stotler - William Blair

Tom Blakey - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Operator

Good day. And welcome to the Bandwidth Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Sarah Walas, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Sarah Walas

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Bandwidth's second quarter 2023 earnings call. Today, we'll discuss the results announced in our press release issued after the market close. The press release and an earnings presentation with historical financial highlights can be found on the Investor Relations page at investors.bandwidth.com.

With me on the call this afternoon is David Morken, our CEO; and Daryl Raiford, our CFO. They will begin with prepared remarks, and then we will open up the call for Q&A.

During the call, we will make statements related to our business that may be considered forward-looking, including statements concerning our financial guidance for the third quarter and full year of 2023. We caution you not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as they may involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary materially from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made on this call and in the presentation slides reflect our analysis as of today, and we have no plans or obligation to update them. For a discussion of material risks and other important factors

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.