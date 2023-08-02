Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 02, 2023 9:27 PM ETACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.16K Followers

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jessica Tieszen - Associate Director of Investor Relations

Mark Johnson - Vice President of Investor Relations

Steve Davis - Chief Executive Officer

Brendan Teehan - Chief Operating Officer, Head of Commercial

Doug Williamson - Head of Research & Development

Mark Schneyer - Chief Financial Officer

Kathie Bishop - Head of Rare Diseases and External Innovation

Conference Call Participants

Tessa Romero - JPM

Charles Duncan - Cantor Fitzgerald

Marc Goodman - Leerink

Gregory Renza - RBC Capital Markets

Tazeen Ahmad - BOA

Sumant Kulkarni - Canaccord Genuity

Jason Butler - JMP

Yatin Suneja - Guggenheim

Ami Fadia - Needham and Company

Jay Olson - Oppenheimer

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. My name is [Jeda] and I'll be your coordinator for today. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. We will be facilitating a question-and-answer session towards the end of today's call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the presentation over to Jessica Tieszen, Associate Director of Investor Relations at ACADIA. Please proceed.

Jessica Tieszen

Thank you. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us on today's call to discuss ACADIA's second quarter 2023 financial results.

Joining me on the call today from ACADIA are Steve Davis, our Chief Executive Officer, who will provide some opening remarks followed by Brendan Teehan, our Chief Operating Officer and Head of Commercial who will discuss the DAYBUE launch and NUPLAZID execution. Doug Williamson, our Head of R&D will provide an update on our pipeline programs; and Mark Schneyer, our Chief Financial Officer will review the financial results. Steve will then provide some closing thoughts before we open the call up for your questions.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.