Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 02, 2023 9:35 PM ETMercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.16K Followers

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Richard Cathcart - Investor Relations Officer

Pedro Arnt - Chief Financial Officer

Osvaldo Gimenez - President, Fintech

Ariel Szarfztejn - Commerce EVP

Conference Call Participants

Irma Sgarz - Goldman Sachs

Bob Ford - Bank of America

Andrew Ruben - Morgan Stanley

Marcelo Santos - JPMorgan

Deepak Mathivanan - Wolfe Research

Stephen Ju - Credit Suisse

Maria Clara Infantozzi - Itau BBA

Kaio Prato - UBS

Geoffrey Elliott - Autonomous

Marvin Fong - BTIG

Neha Agarwala - HSBC

Richard Cathcart

Hello everyone and welcome to The MercadoLibre Earnings Conference Call for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Thank you for joining us. I am Richard Cathcart, Investor Relations Officer at Mercado Libre. Today, we will share our quarterly highlights on video, after which we will begin our live Q&A session with our Chief Financial Officer, Pedro Arnt; and Fintech President, Osvaldo Gimenez; and Commerce EVP, Ariel Szarfztejn.

Before we go on to discuss our results of the second quarter of 2023, I remind you that management may make, and this presentation may contain, forward-looking statements, so please refer to the disclaimer on screen, which will also be available in our earnings materials on our investor relations website.

Before turning to our quarterly results, we would like to highlight that our new Investor Relations website is live and has new resources, such as videos, podcasts and frequently asked questions to help investors better understand our business. We have also improved navigation around the site, making it easier to find our earnings and SEC documents.

With that, let's begin with a summary of our results.

Pedro Arnt

Hello everyone. I'm pleased to share with you that Mercado Libre continues to sustain its strong momentum over the last few

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.