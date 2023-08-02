Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 02, 2023 9:44 PM ETSinclair, Inc. (SBGI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.16K Followers

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Chris King - Vice President, Investor Relations

Chris Ripley - President and Chief Executive Officer

Lucy Rutishauser - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Rob Weisbord - Chief Operating Officer and President of Local Media

Conference Call Participants

Dan Kurnos - the Benchmark Company

Aaron Watts - Deutsche Bank

Steven Cahall - Wells Fargo

Barton Crocket - Rosenblatt

David Karnovsky - JPMorgan

Benjamin Soff - Deutsche Bank

Courtney Bahlman - Barclays

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Sinclair Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Chris King, Vice President of Investor Relations at Sinclair. You may begin.

Chris King

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining Sinclair's second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today are Chris Ripley, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Lucy Rutishauser, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Rob Weisbord, our Chief Operating Officer and President of Local Media.

Before we begin, I want to remind everyone that slides and supplemental information for today's earnings call are available on our website, sbgi.net, on the Investor Information page and on the earnings webcast page. Following shareholder approval and closing of our holding company reorganization, we recasted our financial results on a quarterly basis for 2022 in the first quarter of 2023 to conform with the new organization structure and reporting. Those updates are available on our website for the revised segment reporting. For questions about our recasted financial statements, please reach out to our Investor Relations team sometime after this call.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.