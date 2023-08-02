Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 02, 2023 9:54 PM ETZillow Group, Inc. (Z), ZG
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.16K Followers

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Bradley Berning - Vice President of Investor Relations

Richard Barton - Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Jeremy Hofmann - Chief Financial Officer

Jeremy Wacksman - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bradley Erickson - RBC Capital Markets

Ronald Josey - Citigroup

Mark Mahaney - Evercore ISI

Ryan McKeveny - Zelman & Associates

Thomas White - D.A. Davidson & Co.

John Campbell - Stephens Inc.

Brian Fitzgerald - Wells Fargo

Dae Lee - JPMorgan

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Elliot and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Zillow Group's Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

And I would now like to turn the conference over to Brad Berning, Vice President, Strategic Affairs and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Bradley Berning

Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to Zillow Group's second quarter 2023 conference call. Joining me today to discuss our results are Zillow Group's Co-Founder and CEO, Rich Barton; CFO, Jeremy Hofmann; and COO, Jeremy Wacksman.

During today's call, we'll make forward-looking statements about our future performance and operating plans and the housing market based on current expectations and assumptions. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and we encourage you to consider the risk factors described in our SEC filings for additional information. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law. This call is being broadcast on the Internet and is accessible on our Investor Relations website. recording the call will be available later today. During the call, we will discuss GAAP and non-GAAP measures, including adjusted EBITDA which we refer to as EBITDA. We encourage

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.