Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Otis: When Manufacturing Couples With Recurring Revenue

Aug. 02, 2023 11:25 PM ETOtis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)
Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
2.33K Followers

Summary

  • The elevator and escalator manufacturing industry is highly concentrated and sees only a few big players.
  • Otis is the largest among them and, since its recent spin-off, it has been able to deliver improving results.
  • Although orders are in decline, the service segment needs to be considered carefully as it reaches numbers worthy to look at.

Testo di scrittura di word Nuovo flusso di entrate. Concetto aziendale per un ulteriore approccio migliorato alla fonte di reddito

Artur/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Mr. Market is odd. Last year, the economy was booming and the market tanked due to many reasons (the most important of which, as far as I can see, was rising interest rates). This year, with the economy cooling and order books

This article was written by

Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
2.33K Followers
I focus on long term growth and dividend growth investing. I follow both the US and the European stock markets, looking for undervalued stock and/or for high quality dividend growing companies that provide me with cash to reinvest. I invest only in stock of companies that run a business I understand through direct experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OTIS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.