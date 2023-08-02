Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.17K Followers

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Joseph Belanoff - Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

Atabak Mokari - Chief Financial Officer

Charlie Robb - Chief Business Officer

William Guyer - Chief Development Officer

Sean Maduck - President, Corcept Endocrinology

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Kaplan - Ladenburg Thalmann

Edward Nash - Canaccord Genuity

David Amsellem - Piper Sandler

Roanna Ruiz - Leerink

Joon Lee - Truist

Operator

Good day. And welcome to the Corcept Therapeutics Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Atabak Mokari. CFO. Please go ahead.

Atabak Mokari

Hello, everyone. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. I'm Atabak Mokari, Corcept's Chief Financial Officer. Today, we issued a press release announcing our financial results for the second quarter and providing a corporate update. A copy is available at corcept.com. Our complete financial results will be available when we file our Form 10-Q with the SEC.

Today's call is being recorded. A replay will be available at the Investors Past Events tab of our website. Statements during this call, other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements based on our plans and expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from those such statements expressed or implied. These forward-looking statements are described in today's press release and the risks and uncertainties that may affect them are described in the press release and in our annual report on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Please refer to those documents for additional information. We disclaim any intention or duty to update forward-looking statements.

Our revenue in the second quarter

