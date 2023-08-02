Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Factories Report Deeper Global Production Downturn In July As World Trade Slumps

Summary

  • The JPMorgan Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index compiled by S&P Global, held steady at 48.7 in July.
  • Leading the weakness of global production was an intensification of the recent downturn in global goods trade.
  • In this environment, the outlook remains one where the balance of risks appears tilted towards ongoing decline or very modest growth at best.

Economic crisis of 2022 has affected all possible spheres.

Galeanu Mihai

The JPMorgan Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index™ (PMI™) compiled by S&P Global, held steady at 48.7 in July. However, by remaining below 50, the indices signaled an eleventh successive deterioration in the health of the goods-producing sector. Moreover, the headline index masked worsening

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.85K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

