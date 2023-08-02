Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 02, 2023 10:45 PM ETAltice USA, Inc. (ATUS)
Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Sarah Freedman - Director, Corporate Finance

Dennis Mathew - Chief Executive Officer

Marc Sirota - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brett Feldman - Goldman Sachs

Phil Cusick - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Benjamin Swinburne - Morgan Stanley

Craig Moffett - MoffettNathanson LLC

John Hodulik - UBS Group AG

Jonathan Chaplin - New Street Research LLP

Kutgun Maral - Evercore Inc.

Bryan Kraft - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Altice USA Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Sarah Freedman, Investor Relations. Thank you, Sarah. You may begin.

Sarah Freedman

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining. Before we begin, I’m thrilled to share that Nick Brown is currently on parental leave, as he and his family have recently welcomed their first baby.

Turning to our agenda, we are joined today by Altice USA’s Chairman and CEO, Dennis Mathew; and CFO, Marc Sirota, who together will take you through the presentation and then be available for questions about our results. As today’s presentation may contain forward-looking statements, please read the disclaimer on Slide 2. Dennis, please go ahead.

Dennis Mathew

Thank you, Sarah, and a big congratulations to Nick. Kicking off on Slide 3, when I joined the company in October of last year, I committed that at Altice USA, we would act with discipline and focus to execute on our mission for Optimum to be the connectivity provider of choice across all the communities that we serve. And today, I’m pleased to share that we’re continuing to make great progress

