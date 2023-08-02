Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (AUR) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 02, 2023 10:52 PM ETAurora Innovation, Inc. (AUR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.17K Followers

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Stacy Feit - Vice President of Investor Relations

Chris Urmson - Co-Founder and CEO

David Maday - CFO

Conference Call Participants

George Gianarikas - Canaccord Genuity

Wyatt Swanson - D.A. Davidson

Mark Delaney - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Aurora's Second Quarter 2023 Business Review Call [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Stacy Feit, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you, Stacy. You may begin.

Stacy Feit

Thanks, Alicia. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our second quarter 2023 business review call. We announced our results earlier this afternoon. Our shareholder letter and a presentation to accompany this call are available on our Investor Relations website at ir.aurora.tech. The shareholder letter was also furnished with our Form 8-K filed today with the SEC.

On the call with me today are Chris Urmson, Co-Founder and CEO; and David Maday, CFO. Chris will provide an update on the progress we have made across the key pillars of our business, and Dave will recap our second quarter financial results. We will then open the call to Q&A. A recording of this conference call will be available on our Investor Relations website at ir.aurora.tech shortly after this call has ended.

I'd like to take this opportunity to remind you that during the call, we will be making forward-looking statements. This include statements relating to the achievement of certain milestones around and realization of the potential benefits of the development, manufacturing, scaling and commercialization of the Aurora Driver and Aurora Horizon on our anticipated time frame, the expected performance of our business and potential opportunities with partners and customers, expected contract commitments from customers for our products and services, expected

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.