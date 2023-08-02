Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 02, 2023 11:06 PM ETGibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.17K Followers

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 2, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Carolyn Capaccio - LHA, IR

Bill Bosway - Chairman, President and CEO

Tim Murphy - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Pete Lukas - CJS Securities

Walter Liptak - Seaport Global Securities

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Gibraltar Industries Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Carolyn Capaccio with LHA. Please go ahead.

Carolyn Capaccio

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. With me on the call is Bill Bosway, Gibraltar Industries Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Tim Murphy, Gibraltar’s Financial Officer.

The earnings press release that was issued this morning as well as the slide presentation that management will use during the call are both available in the Investors section of the company’s website to gibraltar1.com. Gibraltar earnings press release and remarks contain non-GAAP financial measures. Tables of reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted financial measures can be found in the earnings press release that was issued today. Also as noted on Slide 2 of the presentation, the earnings press release and slide presentation contain forward-looking statements with respect to future financial results. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and the company’s actual results may differ materially from the anticipated events, performance or results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Gibraltar advises you to read the risk factors detailed in its SEC filings, which can be accessed through the company’s website. Now I’ll turn over to -- turn the call over to Bill Bosway. Bill?

Bill Bosway

Thank you, Carolyn. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining today’s call. We’ll start with an overview of our

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.