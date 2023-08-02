Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 02, 2023 11:35 PM ETCoherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.17K Followers

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Marek Ciszewski – Senior Vice President-Investor Relations

Denny Lanfear – President, CEO and Chairman

Paul Reider – Chief Commercial Officer

Theresa LaVallee – Chief Development Officer

Rosh Dias – Chief Medical Officer

McDavid Stilwell – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Robyn Karnauskas – Truist Securities

Michael Nedelcovych – TD Cowen

Douglas Tsao – H.C. Wainwright

Chris Schott – JPMorgan

Ash Verma – UBS

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Coherus Biosciences Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Marek Ciszewski. Please go ahead.

Marek Ciszewski

Thank you, Corey, and good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us. We issued a press release earlier today announcing our financial results for the second quarter of 2023. This release can be found on the Coherus BioSciences website and is also attached to the Form 8-K that we filed with the SEC today. Today's call includes forward-looking statements regarding Coherus' current expectations about future events. These statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to gain approval for multiple new products and launch them, projections of expenses and revenues, projections of future market share for any product, our expectations for market opportunity for any indication, our expectations about completing the merger with Surface Oncology, timing of our return to being cash flow positive, and expectations about our future portfolio prioritization.

All these forward-looking statements includes substantial risks and uncertainties that are beyond our control and could

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.