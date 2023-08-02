Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.17K Followers

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 2, 2023 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Yaffa Cohen-Ifrah - Chief Marketing Officer and Head, IR

Roni Al-Dor - President and CEO

Roni Giladi - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Mayank Tandon - Needham & Company

Dylan Becker - William Blair

Surinder Thind - Jefferies

Kevin Kumar - Goldman Sachs

Chris Reimer - Barclays

Operator

Welcome to Sapiens International Corporation's 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded August 2, 2023.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Yaffa Cohen-Ifrah, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Investor Relations. Thank you, Yaffa.

Yaffa Cohen-Ifrah

Thank you, operator. I would like to welcome all of you to the Sapiens conference call to review our second quarter results for 2023. With me on the call today are Mr. Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO; and Mr. Roni Giladi, CFO. Following the summary of results, we will be available to answer any questions.

Before we start, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call may contain projections or other forward-looking statements. The safe harbor provisions in the press release issued today also apply to the content of the call. Second to expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in our expectation or otherwise. On the call today, we will refer to the non-GAAP financial measures.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in our press release issued before the market opened this morning. A replay of this call will be available after the call on our Investor Relations

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.