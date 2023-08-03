Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Enphase: Undervalued Solar Juggernaut With Superior ROIC

Aug. 03, 2023 3:45 AM ETEnphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)FSLR, SEDG
Riyado Sofian profile picture
Riyado Sofian
2.32K Followers

Summary

  • Enphase stock is now down more than 45% year to date, while the S&P 500 is up 18%.
  • The stock is taking a hit because of external factors that are out of the company's control — but these issues are temporary.
  • Q3 guidance is disturbingly weak, but the long-term outlook of the solar industry and Enphase remain promising.
  • That said, Enphase has strong technology, switching costs, and cost advantages moats that position the company well for long-term dominance.
  • Additionally, the sell-off presents a wide margin of safety for investors to accumulate shares of the solar juggernaut.

Enphase headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Introduction

Enphase (NASDAQ:ENPH) is one of the most popular growth stocks today and is also one of the best-performing stocks in the last five years, returning more than 2,500% to shareholders.

But recently, Enphase released

This article was written by

Riyado Sofian profile picture
Riyado Sofian
2.32K Followers
My goal is to help you find the companies of tomorrow.I am a long-term growth investor in search of innovative companies that make the world a better place. My investment strategy revolves around finding what I call "divergent stocks" — disruptive companies that have strong fundamentals and long growth runways, but depressing prices.You can find me on YouTube as well:https://www.youtube.com/@riyadosofian

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ENPH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.