Devon Energy Q2: Market Capitulation Presents The Doubling Down Opportunity

JR Research
JR Research


Summary

  • Devon Energy Corporation's stock declined over 7% after its earnings call, underperforming its sector peers.
  • The company's weak price realizations in Q2 and reduced variable dividend payout may have contributed to the selling pressure.
  • Income investors who fretted about lower future payouts likely took the plunge and exited.
  • However, DVN remains well-supported above its March 2023 lows, creating another glorious chance for dip buyers to capitalize.
  • I make the case why DVN holders waiting for a market capitulation first finally got the opportunity to add more shares. Read on further.
Oil field site, in the evening, oil pumps are running, The oil pump and the beautiful sunset reflected in the water

zhengzaishuru

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) investors were hammered yesterday (August 2) as DVN declined more than 7% as investors parsed the company's earnings conference. On a risk-off day for the S&P 500 (SPX) (



JR Research
JR Research













Comments (7)

N
Natturner1966
Today, 8:44 AM
Premium
Comments (2.69K)
Aren’t they paying down debt? Balance sheet looks much better to me, record oil production in Q2 of 323,000 barrels per day, and they will slowly re-increase the FCF. Looking good
crankyinvestor profile picture
crankyinvestor
Today, 8:31 AM
Premium
Comments (65)
if you have crystal balls, you can project the price of DVN by plugging in the prices of crude & nat for the next 6 months
in which case, you can just buy or sell oil futures
synergen profile picture
synergen
Today, 8:03 AM
Premium
Comments (428)
Looks like a big opportunity in the options.
Yesterday I bought a vertical call spread.
I bought $42.50 Oct 20 call and sold the Oct 20 $45 call for a total cost of $2.03 per share.
If the price of DVN is above $45 on expiry then I make max profit of $0.47 per share ($2.50 spread less $2.03) with a breakeven of $44.53 ($42.50 plus $2.03).
That is a return of $23% in 80 days for an annualized rate of 105%.
DVN can drop another 10% and this prints money.
Can the market collapse in the next 80 days? I hope not!
z
ziggyzig
Today, 8:02 AM
Premium
Comments (3.27K)
Something is off at DVN
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 7:56 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.8K)
I almost always agree with you but can't agree on this one. When the two Permian Basin players PXD and DVN both reported earnings Tuesday night, PXD rose on a beat and DVN dove on disappointing earnings, so yesterday at the open I sold my half position in DVN at $52.02, kept my full position in PXD and smiled as it rose in price yesterday, and replaced DVN with a slightly more than half position in XOM based upon its vision of moving into lithium production while generating substantial income from its existing business model.
D
Derf
Today, 7:36 AM
Comments (2.47K)
DVN executive insiders bought stock in Feb and March, bigly, at prices same as now.
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Today, 7:40 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (6.14K)
@Derf Thanks for adding color.
