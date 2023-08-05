Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
XPeng: Don't Pay More Than Volkswagen Did (Rating Downgrade)

Aug. 05, 2023 10:00 AM ETXPeng Inc. (XPEV)VWAGY1 Comment
Summary

  • The XPEV stock has rallied optimistically indeed, thanks to VWAGY. Then again, the $700M investment for 4.99% stake values the Chinese automaker at a mere $14B or $15 per share.
  • While XPEV is expected to generate an impressive top-line CAGR of +36% through FY2025, profitability remains a dream for now, with more cash burn expected through FY2026.
  • Therefore, while XPEV may benefit from improved supply chain and lower barrier of entry to the EU market, it remains to be seen if the current optimism may hold.
  • For now, while the Chinese automaker may report a double beat FQ2'23 performance, profit margins may still be underwhelming.
  • Investors that add here may face further volatility indeed, with traders likely to cash out and add again at single digits. Do not chase XPEV to no man's land.

Tsuji/E+ via Getty Images

The XPEV Investment Thesis Remains Robust, But Not At This Inflated Level

We previously covered XPeng (NYSE:NYSE:XPEV) in June 2023, discussing its strategic restructuring, including entering the mass market and reducing operational costs.

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Comments (1)

Mojo_hk
Today, 10:54 AM
Kinda annoying when people turn up without doing the research. Xpeng has had a major run up over the last 2 months primarily as they start to fix key aspects of their business under a new COO and they launch the most critical and already showing big signs of success their G6. The stock has risen marginally and then fallen post the VW news so your hypothesis is just lazy.

Xpeng had indicated profitability late next year. With the VW deal they are indicating as soon as early next year. They EVTOL is also making good progress undergoing testing with regulatory approval. A huge upside driver when they deliver that next year if on schedule.
