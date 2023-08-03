Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Skeena Resources: Poised To Perform Well With Gold Bull Market

Aug. 03, 2023 7:42 AM ETSkeena Resources Limited (SKE), SKE:CA3 Comments
Alberto Abaterusso
Summary

  • Skeena Resources Limited's buy rating is based on gold's upside potential and the stock's positive strong correlation with the yellow metal.
  • The company continues to work to improve growth prospects for the future production of gold at Eskay Creek in British Columbia.
  • There are some risks associated with this investment, but to mitigate them, investors should buy shares when prices are much lower than currently.
  • There is a significant chance that much lower share prices will occur.

A Buy Rating for Skeena Resources Limited

This analysis reiterates the previous Buy recommendation rating for the stock in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) as the outlook for gold prices offers significant upside and the stock in

Alberto Abaterusso
Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis.  He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

permanent
Today, 7:48 AM
I could not even read past the introduction since it is full of contradictions:

So you have a buy rating (copy and paste below), at the same time you say: There is a significant chance that much lower share prices will occur.

Alberto Abaterusso
Today, 7:54 AM
AnalystPremium
It is evident, you should read the rest before you can draw your own conclusions.
permanent
Today, 8:26 AM
@Alberto Abaterusso

Another good one: Mineral activities in British Columbia are progressing to begin gold production at some point in the future,
