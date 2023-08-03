Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
National CineMedia Prepares For Bankruptcy Emergence

Aug. 03, 2023 8:18 AM ETNational CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI)
Summary

  • National CineMedia is set to emerge from bankruptcy in August or September.
  • Common shareholders took part in the bankruptcy recovery as secured claimants.
  • NCMI's revenue projections are lower than pre-Covid levels, but the company may still offer an attractive investment opportunity.

Movie Theater grey seats in a modern cinema

LeoPatrizi/E+ via Getty Images

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) is set to emerge from bankruptcy in “August or September” after receiving bankruptcy plan approval in court. The situation is unique, as the company repurchased some secured debt at the parent company level

Deep value investor focused primarily on microcap stocks. Registered Investment Advisor located in Virginia.

Comments

