EV Company News For The Month Of July 2023

Summary

  • Global electric car sales June 2023 up 38% YoY to 19% share. China sales up 28% to 38% share. Europe up 42% to 25% share. USA up 38% to 9% share.
  • EV market news - China 6b emission standard started on July 1. China to bolster its economy. U.S. proposes fuel economy standards for new vehicles to 58 mpg by 2032.
  • EV company news - BYD smashes sales records in H1, 2023, selling 1.25M BEVs. Tesla Cybertruck orders surpass 1.9m, 5-year wait times. Volkswagen takes $700m stake in XPeng.
  • China’s first electric pickup truck (from Geely) is headed for international markets. BMW deliveries of fully-electric vehicles more than doubled again. GAC Aion sold 45,013 EVs in June, up 86% YoY. Mercedes-Benz passenger cars BEV sales up 123% to 56,300 units in Q2.
  • Li Auto Q2 deliveries of 86,533, up 201.6% YoY. GWM sold 26,669 NEVs in June, up 110.32% YoY. Polestar achieves record deliveries in the second quarter, growing 36% YoY. Tata Motors posts highest ever quarterly sales of 19,346 EVs in Q1 FY24, up ~105% YoY.
Electric cars charging

CreativeNature_nl

Welcome to the July 2023 edition of Electric Vehicle [EV] company news.

July saw lots of great results with many large percentage year over year ("YoY") gains in EV sales. We also saw more companies join Tesla's charging network and 7 major

