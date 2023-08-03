Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Black Diamond Therapeutics: MasterKey Approach Validated With Lung Cancer Update

Aug. 03, 2023 8:53 AM ETBlack Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX)
Jonathan Faison
Summary

  • Shares have risen by 94% so far in 2023 but have lost over three-quarters of their value since IPO at $19 in 2020.
  • There is a clear unmet need in 2L NSCLC space post osimertinib, with a $500M+ opportunity contrasting favorably to the $75M enterprise value.
  • BDTX-1535 data update showed RECIST responses in heavily pretreated patients coupled with ctDNA reductions in relevant driver mutations.
  • Bear thesis is that future updates will disappoint (particularly durability), the competitive landscape is rapidly evolving and the FDA might not allow for an accelerated approval pathway.
  • BDTX is a Buy. I see a pathway to value creation via 2024 expansion cohort updates in focused patient populations for BDTX-1535 as well as initial data for the RAF program.
Medical Illustration showing lung cancer or bronchial carcinoma on medical background, 3d illustration

Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen

Shares of precision cancer medicine developer Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) have lost over three-quarters of their value since IPO was priced at $19 in 2020. However, they are up 94% so far in 2023 after the company posted a

Jonathan Faison
