Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Generac Holdings: Investors Did Not Like Q2 Earnings Results

Aug. 03, 2023 8:30 AM ETGenerac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)
UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
848 Followers

Summary

  • Generac Holdings Inc.'s Q2 earnings were disappointing, causing the stock to plummet.
  • Weakness in the residential market is similar to Enphase Energy, Inc.'s experience, both impacted by higher cost of financing.
  • Generac has the potential for growth in residential EV chargers and has the opportunity to position themselves for a green energy future.
  • The valuation and risk profile appears to be reasonable. We have a neutral view on the company due to the high amount of uncertainty surrounding their medium-term outlook.
  • For the time being, there appears to be better places for investor capital than Generac stock.

Generac Industrial generator

J. Michael Jones

Thesis

Generac Holdings Inc.'s (NYSE:GNRC) Q2 earnings results did not satisfy investors, and the stock is plummeting as a result. The investment case for Generac relies on long-term trends, and events such as heat

This article was written by

UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
848 Followers
UFD Capital, LLC is an investment advisory firm providing advice solely to institutional clients, with a focus on value oriented strategies. UFD Capital, LLC is the general partner and investment manager of UFD Capital Value Fund, LP.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

UFD Capital, LLC manages a hedge fund and does not provide investment advice to anyone else. This is not investment advice or financial advice of any kind and investors should do their own research and consult a professional before making financial decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.