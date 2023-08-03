Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alphabet: AI Powerhouse

Aug. 03, 2023 9:30 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLWBD3 Comments
Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Alphabet's Q2 2023 financial results showed consolidated revenues of $74.6 billion, a 7% YoY increase, primarily driven by robust Search and Cloud services.
  • The company's focus on AI was evident with various advancements, including the SGE and AI-driven advertising.
  • Google Cloud demonstrated significant growth, with revenue reaching $8 billion, a 28% increase YoY, and it remains a leading platform for training and serving generative AI models, attracting top players.
  • YouTube Shorts is gaining momentum, and the platform's expansion into Connected TV has increased ROI for advertisers.
  • Yiazou Capital Research members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
The Power of Search Engine. A Look into the Future of AI search. Futuristic 3D render

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

With its achievements in artificial intelligence (AI), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has continued to lead the earnings season. The company experienced strong revenue growth in the second quarter, driven by its Search and Cloud offerings.

With its relentless

Author of Yiazou Capital Research

Unlock your investment potential through deep business analysis.

I am the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate your due diligence process through in-depth analysis of businesses.

I have previously worked for Deloitte and KPMG in external auditing, internal auditing, and consulting.

I am a Chartered Certified Accountant and an ACCA Global member, and I hold BSc and MSc degrees from leading UK business schools.

In addition to my research platform, I am also the founder of a private business.

This article was written by

Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
3.65K Followers
Unlock your investment potential through deep business analysis.

I am the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth analysis of businesses.   

I previously worked for Deloitte and KPMG in external & internal auditing and consulting.

I am a Chartered Certified Accountant and a Fellow Member of ACCA Global, and I hold BSc and MSc degrees from leading UK business schools.

In addition to my research platform, I am also the founder of a private business.

My primary strategy focuses on high-quality, free cash flow generative stocks with an above-average growth rate and a strong business moat.

I manage my own highly concentrated portfolio, and I occasionally engage in short-term trades to profit from asset mispricings when Mr. Market does not feel very well. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

Hudson Investments profile picture
Hudson Investments
Today, 9:39 AM
Premium
Comments (20.47K)
Goog and meta are able to print cash continually.
P
Phrakensigg
Today, 10:09 AM
Premium
Comments (29)
@Hudson Investments
But nobody read the situation Qualcomm stock drops 10% because is highly exposed in so many android phone with weak guidance. It’s on CNBC.
P
Phrakensigg
Today, 9:38 AM
Premium
Comments (29)
All people know that Google maintains a strict control on the info of Alphabet. Even if the situation isn’t very famous for it. It’s like a dictature with 90% of the share market. :D
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.