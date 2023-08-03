hapabapa

Investment Thesis

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:PYPL) just completed a round trip prior to Q2 FY2023 earnings, recouping all the losses driven by disappointing 1Q results. However, the stock dipped again, more than 7% after the Q2 earnings results, indicating another disappointing quarter. As I mentioned in my previous analysis, I admit PYPL's valuation is still very cheap, but investors should be mindful of a potential value trap. The company's top-line growth has significantly decelerated to single digits and has not shown signs of rebounding yet.

Additionally, PYPL's total active accounts continued to decline on quarter-over-quarter basis, which, I believe, raised a red flag about peak growth and a potential deterioration in user engagement. Therefore, I have downgraded PYPL from "buy" to "neutral," as the company's growth inflection has been pushed further, suggesting that the stock should be trading at a cheaper valuation right now.

Q2 2023 Takeaway

In 2Q FY2023, PYPL continued to disappoint investors. Although the revenue number was better than expected, the non-GAAP EPS came in at $1.16, which was in line with the estimates. Let's take a step back. During the 1Q FY2023 earnings, the management provided 2Q non-GAAP EPS outlook of $1.16, which was below the estimates. As a result, we now can conclude that the previous lackluster guidance did not prove to be conservative at all.

Furthermore, the management reiterated the non-GAAP EPS forecast of $4.95 in FY2023, which indicates that its earnings growth is likely to be in-line with the market consensus.

The company model

Now let's look at PYPL's total active accounts. As shown on the chart, the blue line clearly indicates a growth bottleneck. This has raised concerns among some investors about the possibility of further declines in user accounts in the upcoming quarters. Moreover, we observe that the red line has dipped into the negative level, indicating a negative QoQ growth in both 1Q and 2Q.

On a year-over-year basis, we notice that the total active accounts showed further deceleration, with only a 0.5% YoY growth in 2Q FY2023, down from 0.9% YoY in 1Q FY2023. Based on this trajectory, there is a possibility that the growth might turn negative as well in the near term, which could be a warning sign for investors.

The company model

Due to intensified competition in the fin-tech industry, it is not surprising to see a further deterioration in user growth for PYPL. While it can be argued that PYPL is currently focusing on product monetization to boost average revenue per user (ARPU), the 7.4% YoY growth in revenue still indicates a soft top-line growth in 2Q. Therefore, I believe the stock could be in a value trap if PYPL has indeed reached a peak in total active accounts and its monetization efforts have been further delayed. This would likely result in weak top-line growth and margin contraction, potentially impacting the company's profitability and FCF profile.

Lastly, I want to discuss PYPL's ongoing CEO succession plan. I believe this uncertainty is an external factor that can add pressure to the stock's upside momentum. During the earnings call, the current CEO, Dan Schulman addressed this:

"We are in the very final stages of the process. with several outstanding candidates, all of whom are highly qualified and excited to lead PayPal as we go into our next chapter of growth."

Therefore, considering the current situation, I don't see any major upside catalysts from 2Q earnings. Despite its cheap valuation, investors need to ensure that the growth deceleration is stabilized before turning more bullish on the stock.

Monetization Plan

If you want me to pick one factor that will drive the stock higher over the long term, I will say a successful monetization strategy. First of all, the management is very optimistic about Venmo. They believe it will be a significant part of the company's future growth. To achieve this, the company has mentioned several plans to boost monetization moving forward. Among these plans, "Pay with Venmo" can be the key driver for future monetization. For example, users can now pay with Venmo on Uber Eats and check out using the Venmo Debit Card to earn cashback.

In addition, PYPL is working on launching a "Venmo for business" platform. This means they are creating a new way for people to buy and sell things using Venmo. According to the Venmo website, merchants can set up a business profile for free. They will be charged with a low seller transaction fee of 1.9% plus $0.10, without monthly fee. Like other payment systems, merchants also have an option to enable tipping to increase their income.

Lastly, the company has joined forces with Amazon (AMZN) to leverage Venmo for mutual growth. This partnership is seen as a significant opportunity to expand their customer base. Another key focus for PYPL is enhancing Venmo's business profiles. Collaborating with Apple (AAPL), they aim to streamline payment acceptance for businesses, providing a better experience for all users involved.

While PYPL has been focused on volume growth across various products and features, including Braintree and Venmo, the key question is whether these efforts will translate into sustained and robust revenue growth and margin expansion for the overall company.

Valuation

Seeking Alpha

Considering the post-earnings price level, PYPL is currently trading at a P/E GAAP TTM of 29x, which is higher than the S&P 500's (SP500) 23x. However, if we factor in the company's non-GAAP EPS of $4.95 in FY2023E, the P/E would be around 13.7x, which is 28% below the S&P 500's P/E of 19x. Additionally, its P/E Fwd is more than 50% below its 5-year average, indicating that PYPL's valuation multiple is significantly lower compared to previous years. I believe this is a big component of their bullish thesis among many investors.

Despite the low valuation multiple, investors should not be solely fixated on it, as the company's fundamentals have been significantly deteriorating accordingly. I previously issued a buy rating after disappointing 1Q earnings and suggested that investors should take advantage of the selloff, highlighting that the downside could be supported by its cheap valuation as long as the stock was not in a value trap.

However, in 2Q FY2023, we saw not only PYPL's fundamentals continuing to deteriorate further but also no forward guidance being raised. This may indicate a warning sign of a value trap to me.

Conclusion

In sum, PayPal Holdings, Inc. faces many challenges with disappointing Q2 FY2023 earnings and a continued growth deceleration in total active accounts. Despite its cheap valuation, concerns arise regarding the company's ability to drive sustained revenue growth and margin expansion in the highly competitive fin-tech industry.

Investors must closely monitor whether PYPL's focus on volume growth and product features translates into a successful monetization strategy that can drive strong revenue growth in the long term. Nevertheless, we should not overlook the significant deterioration in PYPL's fundamentals over the past years. The lack of raised full-year guidance and ongoing CEO succession plan adds uncertainty. Therefore, I downgraded PayPal Holdings, Inc. from "buy" to "neutral."