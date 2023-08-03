Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Seanergy Maritime: Good Execution In A Challenging Market Environment - Buy

Summary

  • Seanergy Maritime Holdings reported better-than-expected Q2 results and provided a respectable outlook for Q3 despite very challenging market conditions.
  • Cash dividend likely to be eliminated.
  • Company agreed to bareboat charter-in a 2011-built Newcastlemax carrier and stated its intent to exercise the associated purchase option next year.
  • Given anticipated cash outflows over the remainder of the year, investors should closely monitor the company's liquidity position going forward.
  • While discount to net asset value has narrowed as a result of lower second hand vessel prices and the recent involvement of Costamare's CEO and Chairman, I am keeping my "Buy" rating on the shares based on reasonably good execution and the potential for further accumulation by Mr. Konstantakopoulos.

Cranes Unloading Cargo from a Bulk Carrier Ship at Port

CloudVisual

Note:

I have previously covered Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ:SHIP), so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

On Wednesday, Greece-based dry bulk shipper Seanergy Maritime Holdings ("Seanergy" or "Seanergy Maritime")

I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SHIP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

m
mwhuffington
Today, 10:02 AM
Premium
Comments (593)
Thanks for updating these companies after the most recent earnings reports. It very helpful for us that own these names. This one is still a buy and or hold for me as well largely on valuation.
r
rusty13
Today, 9:38 AM
Comments (10.99K)
I added in the mid $4's debating if I should add above $5. I'll give it a few days. Thanks for the write-up.
