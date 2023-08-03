Delpixart/iStock via Getty Images

Amid some of the worst stagflationary pressures (high inflation and slower growth) in Europe, the near-term backdrop for the Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB), a basket of the UK's largest stocks by market cap, remains less than stellar. Since I last covered the name, FLGB has given up some of its YTD gains; yet valuations remain far from cheap at ~10x earnings vs. consensus estimates for an earnings decline this year. Further adding to the valuation pressure is the prospect of an extended monetary tightening cycle by the Bank of England (BoE), as elevated core inflation levels threaten to derail the Prime Minister's target to halve inflation by year-end. With an external slowdown also looming large, along with wage growth pressures and tighter lending standards, FLGB's portfolio companies could see more downward revisions to earnings from here. Ahead of a potential 25-50bps hike at this month's BoE meeting, I would remain particularly cautious.

Data by YCharts

Fund Overview – A Low-Cost and Well-Diversified Vehicle for UK Exposure

The NYSE-listed Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF tracks (pre-expenses) the performance of the market cap-weighted FTSE UK Capped Index, a basket of UK large-cap stocks subject to weighting caps. The ETF has seen its net assets decline to $572m (vs. $576m prior) at the time of writing amid equity declines in recent months. Where FLGB continues to stand out is its ultra-low 0.1% expense ratio – by comparison, the iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) and the First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) charge 0.5% and 0.8%, respectively.

Franklin

The fund's sector allocation has shifted slightly in recent months – the most notable change is the increased Financials weighting at 18.5%, replacing Consumer Staples as the largest sector exposure. The Health Care allocation (12.0%) has also declined in comparison to Industrials (12.4%) and Energy (12.2%), with Materials remaining the only other sector over the 10% threshold. Despite the single-stock limits, the fund's top-five sector exposures remain relatively high at a combined ~73% of the portfolio, so investors will need to be mindful of the concentration risk here.

Franklin

The ETF's single-stock holdings remain relatively consistent, with pharmaceutical/biotech multinational AstraZeneca (AZN) still the largest allocation at 8.2% (unchanged), followed by oil and gas company Shell plc (SHEL) at 8.0% (unchanged). Banking group HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is the most notable gainer at 6.4%, followed by consumer goods company Unilever (UL) and another oil and gas multinational, BP plc (BP). The weighting caps prevent any outsized single-stock exposures in the 111-stock portfolio, so investors looking for well-diversified UK exposure will find a lot to like in FLGB.

Franklin

Fund Performance – Underwhelming Long-Term Track Record; Solid Yield

FLGB has gained ~12% in NAV terms this year, boosted by a strong rally in March/April. Since then, however, the fund has begun to suffer a gradual decline, weighing on its since inception returns (currently +3.4% annualized). On a five-year timeline, the +2.8% annualized return hasn't been great either, though the fund's strong post-COVID rally has propped up its one and three-year returns at +14.1% and +11.9% in NAV terms, respectively. For the most part, FLGB has tracked comparable ETFs like EWU through the cycles, though its industry-low expense ratio has made a slight difference over longer timelines.

Franklin

The solid ~4% distribution (per last year's ~$0.97/share payout) will appeal to income investors as well. And with H1 2023 also coming in strongly on distributions, I'm expecting another year of solid payouts. Over the long run, though, FLGB's emphasis on cyclical energy and material stocks adds some cyclicality to the payout, so investors will want to be mindful of the swings. Still, the fund's track record suggests it should have little issue paying out a low-single-digit yield through the cycles; hence, income-focused investors will find a lot to like here.

Franklin

Stagflation Concerns Cloud the Outlook for Equities

Macro concerns in the UK have been top of mind in recent months, as 'sticky' and elevated inflation levels have been met with a steep rise in interest rates. While the rate hikes over the last year haven't had much of an impact on labor market tightness (yet), it has begun to hit the consumer via mortgages, compounding the cost-of-living crisis throughout the UK. The labor market's collective bargaining powers have been a key differentiator against other developed markets, with ongoing strike actions driving wages higher and weighing on overall productivity. In tandem, leading economic indicators paint a bleak picture - most notably, PMI numbers are down across the board on the back of reduced new orders and backlogs. With domestic banks also tightening lending standards and the property market starting to see the (lagged) impact of the BoE's hikes, all signs point to a further slowdown in H2. Yet, the BoE has made it clear that its near-term priority is inflation, and thus, the 'sticky' services inflation pressure (despite the decelerating headline number) and strong labor market data mean another big rate hike could be on the table at the upcoming BoE policy meeting.

BBC

To be clear, some of the negatives may well be priced in – the UK equity market has begun to give back some of this year's outperformance in recent months amid persistent stagflationary pressures throughout the region. Unfavorable YoY comps (recall the high commodity and oil price base from last year) don't help, while the lack of exposure to tech innovations (e.g., artificial intelligence) has kept a lid on overall earnings growth (currently pegged at -10% this year and +4% in 2024). Finally, FLGB's portfolio of UK multinationals, many of which derive a large chunk of their revenues from outside of the UK, remain exposed to an external slowdown globally. And with an extended BoE tightening cycle on the horizon, the ever-increasing yields from fixed income alternatives will add pressure to equity valuations.

Yardeni

Staying Cautious on the UK Ahead of More Tightening

UK equities may have started the year on the right foot, but some of the outperformance has faded following a slew of negative macro data (domestically and overseas). The most concerning trend here is the one-two punch of 'sticky' core inflation and weaker growth (i.e., stagflation); in turn, the BoE has been forced into one of the steepest rate hike cycles in decades. Unlike comparable developed market ETFs in the US and Europe, the UK also lacks tech-driven innovation tailwinds (note FLGB only has a ~1% tech allocation), removing key optionality from long-term earnings forecasts. Yet, the current ~10x P/E valuation isn't all that cheap when you factor in consensus estimates for a ~10% contraction this year (+4% next year). And with the BoE also committed to taming inflation, a larger-than-expected hike could well be on the cards at this month's policy meeting. Net, I remain sidelined.