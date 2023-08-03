Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FLGB: Staying Cautious On The UK Ahead Of More Tightening

Aug. 03, 2023 9:36 AM ETFranklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB)
JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.23K Followers

Summary

  • This year's rally in UK equities has begun to show signs of slowing in recent months.
  • A combination of high inflation and lower growth domestically are weighing on the outlook, along with an ongoing external slowdown.
  • The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF isn't cheap relative to earnings and could come under pressure ahead of more rate hikes.
British Union Jack flag garlands in a street in London, UK

Delpixart/iStock via Getty Images

Amid some of the worst stagflationary pressures (high inflation and slower growth) in Europe, the near-term backdrop for the Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB), a basket of the UK's largest stocks by market cap, remains less than stellar. Since I

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.23K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.